What role did Cole Hauser's dad play in The Young and the Restless? Character explored

Cole Hauser's father, Wings Hauser, made his mark in The Young and the Restless as he played Greg Foster from 1977 to 1981. He brought lots of depth and complexity to his character, and the storylines surrounding him captivated viewers.

Hauser portrayed Greg's love life well, especially with Chris Brooks. On top of that, Greg's legal job and moral dilemmas brought even more suspense to the story. It delves into themes of fairness and second chances.

Hauser's performance on The Young and the Restless made Greg Foster a soap opera legend. He came back to the role in 2010.

What role did Wings Hauser play in The Young and the Restless?

Wings Hauser and Melody Thomas Scott in a still from the soap (Image via CBS)

Wings Hauser played the character Greg Foster on the popular CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless, for a good few years. He started in 1977 and stayed until 1981, mesmerizing viewers with his depiction of Greg's complex nature.

Greg Foster is the second son of Bill and Liz Foster. He tried to figure out all the drama in his family, dealing with some complicated relationships and making some tough choices. Hauser brought Greg Foster's character to life by showing his struggles with love, betrayal, and trying to find redemption.

People loved Greg Foster's performance on the soap opera, and he became a big part of the show's story. When he came back in 2010, it just showed how much of an impact he had on The Young and the Restless.

Wings Hauser's character Greg Foster on The Young and the Restless had a pretty complicated storyline. He also had to deal with his feelings for his brother's girlfriend, who was named Chris Brooks.

Additionally, he had a rocky relationship with Gwen Sherman, who used to be a prostitute. Hauser's portrayal showed how Greg went from being a lawyer with a lot of inner conflicts to becoming someone who cared about justice and doing what was right.

His relationships with his family, like his siblings Snapper and Jill Foster Abbott, just made his character even more interesting and relatable to the audience. Hauser nailed his role as Greg Foster in The Young and the Restless, becoming a true soap opera legend and making a lasting impression on the show's history.

Wings Hauser's family and personal life

Wings was named Gerald Dwight Hauser originally (Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Wings Hauser was born on December 12, 1947, in Hollywood, California, as Gerald Dwight Hauser. His parents were Geraldine and Dwight Hauser, who worked in the entertainment industry. He also had a brother, Erich Hauser, who followed in his footsteps and became an actor.

He was first married to Margaret Boltinhouse until their divorce in 1973. He's got a daughter named Bright Hauser from his first marriage. Bright is known for her role in 1994's Skins.

From 1974 to 1977, he was married to Cass Warner Sperling, and they had a son together, Cole Hauser. Cole also became an actor in Hollywood, following in his father's footsteps.

Hauser kept his personal life private, mostly focusing on his acting and music career. Now he's been married to actress and filmmaker Cali Lili since 2012.

