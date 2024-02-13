Was Justin Hartley on The Young and the Restless? All you need to know

Justin Hartley gained fame in the entertainment world for playing Adam Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. His notable role on the show ran from November 2014 to September 2016.

Hartley's time on The Young and the Restless was a big turning point in his career. It put him in the spotlight and showed everyone how talented he is in daytime TV. Before that, he got noticed for his role as Fox Crane on Passions, a soap opera on NBC, from 2002 to 2006.

He has transitioned from TV to movies. The 47-year-old plays various characters and strives to do his best in each role through the years. Fans continue to discuss his time on The Young and the Restless. His influence on soap operas and the entertainment industry is still noticeable today.

Justin Hartley's time on The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman

A poster of The Young and the Restless featuring Justin Hartley (Image via CBS)

As mentioned before, Justin Hartley's stint as Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, from November 2014 to September 2016, made a lasting impression on daytime TV. When Hartley took on the role of the beloved character, he brought a new perspective.

The American star's presence hooked the audience. His performances were detailed, and he had an undeniable charm that captivated everyone. His portrayal of Adam Newman, a complex character caught up in family drama and complicated relationships, really hit home with viewers.

Justin Harley in a still from This Is Us (Image via NBC/Ron Batzdorff)

During his time on The Young and the Restless, Hartley's amazing storytelling and great chemistry with the rest of the cast made the show even better and made him a favorite among fans.

Fans love remembering Hartley's time on the show, and his portrayal of Adam Newman shows just how talented he is and the lasting impact he has made in the daytime TV world.

Justin Hartley's background and other career milestones

Justin Hartley was born in Galesburg, Illinois and grew up in Orland Park, Illinois. He attended Carl Sandburg High School. After that, Hartley studied history and theater at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Later, he continued his education at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Hartley became famous for playing Fox Crane on Passions from 2002 to 2006. He took off with roles like Aquaman in a pilot for The CW and billionaire Oliver Queen on Smallville. When Hartley came back to Smallville as a regular cast member, it confirmed his status.

He helped write and direct episodes, showing off all his different talents. After Smallville, he was in Emily Owens, M.D., and made appearances on different shows. In 2014, he played Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless until 2016 and then got a main role in This Is Us, which started in 2016.

Final thoughts

Justin Hartley impressed as Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless. And in the sci-fi world of Tracker Season 1 in 2024, Hartley's talent shines through once again. Fans of his portrayal of Adam Newman will love this new role.

Earlier on The Young and the Restless and now in CBS Tracker Season 1, Justin Hartley demonstrates his ability to get into various characters with ease. He handles soap opera drama effectively and excels in sci-fi elements as the new show keeps growing in popularity too.

