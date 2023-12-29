What role did Donald Trump play in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York? Details explored

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump was reportedly heavily invested in the world of entertainment before he became a politician. The former businessman also made cameo appearances in multiple films and TV shows including one of the most popular holiday classics. One of his earliest film appearances was in the beloved Home Alone franchise. He made a cameo as himself on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Trump recently criticized the director of the film, Chris Columbus saying that the director falsely accused Trump of forcing himself into the film. The former US President took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to say that he didn't want to do the cameo.

"I was very busy and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!" Trump said.

These comments were said in retaliation to Columbus' statement in a 2020 interview. The director had said that while they had paid a fee to use the hotel's premises for the film, the former President had also wanted to be a part of the film. He reportedly told Columbus that the only way they could use the Plaza was if he was in the movie.

"So we agreed to put him in the movie. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie." Chis Columbus said in the interview.

Who did Donald Trump play in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is the popular sequel to Home Alone and was released in 1992. Like the previous film, it also follows Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) after he is separated from his family. However, this time, he is making his way through New York during the holidays.

In the 1992 film, Kevin accidentally boards the wrong flight and ends up in New York instead of Miami, where his family is. Kevin reaches the Plaza Hotel, which at the time, was owned by Donald Trump, and books a room using his dad's card and name.

Former POTUS Donal Trump makes a brief cameo in the film as himself at the Plaza Hotel. Fans reportedly only noticed his appearance recently. In the sequence, which takes place in the Plaza Hotel, Kevin asks Trump where the lobby is.

Donald Trump replies to the protagonist saying

"Down the hall, and to the left."

According to Donald Trump, his appearance in the film was a part of making the film a huge success. He claimed that his cameo "took off like a rocket" and turned the film into a big success.

"The movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired." Trump said.

Donald Trump made these comments in light of a claim made by director Chris Columbus back in 2020. Columbus claimed that Trump "bullied his way" into the film but it was not so according to Trump.

In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, the director disclosed that Donald Trump demanded to be in the film if it used the hotel as a setting. Chris Columbus said that he wanted to rent the Plaza Hotel to shoot the film and expected to pay a fee for it too. However, the former president retaliated angrily, claiming that the producers had approached him "begging" to be in the film rather than the other way around.

Donald Trump said that "nothing could be further from the truth" and responded to it by stating that the cameo made the film a success.

"But if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!” Donald said.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is one of the most popular and successful Christmas films of all time and garnered a cult following over the years. The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker, and Catherine O'Hara, among others.

Fans can stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Hulu.