What role does Felix Scott play in Miss Scarlet and The Duke? The actor and character storylines explored

PBS's period crime drama series, Miss Scarlet and The Duke details the journey of Victorian London's first female detective, Eliza Scarlet, as she confronts the challenges and triumphs of law enforcement alongside veteran inspector William Wellington.

Felix Scott portrays Patrick Nash in Miss Scarlet and The Duke. Especially between seasons 3 and 4, there is more progression between Eliza and Nash's friendship and professional relationship. This British period drama premiered on Masterpiece on PBS.

Felix Scott has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Inception

Felix Scott is a British actor who notably delivered the voice of Charlie Thomas on the BBC Radio 4 television series The Archers from 2014 to 2016, which is his most well-known work. He has appeared in two seasons of Missing as the regular character Jason Doyle, among other roles, from Holby City to Wolf Hall.

Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Scott portrayed the businessman Philip de Vos in the feature film Inception. However, he has also been in TV shows like Doc Martin as Mike Pruddy, The Interceptor as Connor, and The Crown as Buzz Aldrin.

Felix Scott plays the role of Patrick Nash in Miss Scarlet and The Duke

Felix Scott portrays a private investigator named Patrick Nash in Miss Scarlet and The Duke. His persona is packed with excitement, mystery, suspense, detective work, and even more entertaining dialogues of opinions between the two of them. The pattern that exists between them and their repertoire drives their interpersonal and professional relationships forward.

How old is Patrick Nash in Miss Scarlet and the Duke? Character explored

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is set in the Victorian era in London. Nash is portrayed as a multifaceted character, providing ample material for the writers to explore. He is praised for his exceptional quality and chemistry with Eliza.

His character is filled with action, intrigue, suspense, detective work, and even more fun arguments between the two of them.

Particularly from season 3 to season 4, the development of the relationship between Eliza and Nash in both a friendship and business sense. The pattern that they have between the two of them and their repertoire drives forward their friendship and their working relationship. His mysterious nature and background add depth to the character, keeping viewers intrigued.

Both Eliza and Nash are depicted as survivors in a competitive world, which prompts them to consider working together. The interactions between them are characterized by witty banter and subtle progression, adding depth to their evolving dynamic. Overall, their relationship serves as a focal point for character development and narrative intrigue throughout the season.

Who else is in the cast?

Florian Scott (Our House, The Interceptor), Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Red Rock), Paul Bazely (Black Mirror, The Ipcress File), Curtis Kantsa (The Sandman, The Last Bus), Simon Ludders (Bridgerton, Broadchurch), and Tim Chipping (Liar, EastEnders) are also feature in the cast.

Co-produced with Masterpiece, Miss Scarlet and The Duke is an Element 8 Entertainment production. It is made possible through the collaboration of 87 Films, Other Man's Shoes, and Work in Progress. The series was created and written by Rachael New and Ben Edwards.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 is now available for streaming.

