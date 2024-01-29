Is The Duke leaving Eliza? Miss Scarlet and The Duke character storyline update

As viewers watch Season 4 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, they can't help but wonder what's in store for William "The Duke" Wellington. This also includes his relationship with Eliza Scarlet and it has everyone on the edge of their seats.

Some unexpected things have been happening lately like The Duke suddenly leaving for New York. Miss Scarlet and the Duke have thrown everyone for a loop and now fans are wondering what's going to happen to their favorite characters.

Stuart Martin and Kate Phillips are back, getting everyone excited for the new season. Fans are now able to dive into the intriguing world of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, uncovering the exciting twists and turns of this period drama.

Is the Duke leaving Eliza?

In the drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke set in the Victorian era, there's confusion about whether The Duke will bail on Eliza after Season 4. As the show wraps up their odd living situation, fans are left wondering how deep their bond is and if there's a chance for romance down the line.

Even though they live together, William Wellington getting better at Eliza's place shows that things between them are complicated and filled with unsaid feelings.

When he mentions rethinking what's important to him, it suggests that their relationship might change, making people wonder what will happen to them in Season 5. He is leaving her but just to go to New York, as per latest information.

The newest season aired on PBS from January 7 to February 11, 2024. With due reason, fans can't wait to see what happens with Eliza and The Duke. It's about love, friendship, and the mysterious world they're in.

Do Eliza and William get together on Miss Scarlet and The Duke?

In Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 4 Episode 4, Eliza and William have a complicated relationship, but they're not romantically involved. Even though they live together, it's strictly just a platonic arrangement.

The series follows the story of Eliza Scarlet, a brave female detective in London. It also follows that of William Wellington, a seasoned detective inspector from Scotland Yard.

They've had a pretty intense past, with a breakup after season two that showed how complicated their relationship is. In the latest news, William is staying at Eliza's place while Ivy looks after him, but he thinks she's being a bit too attentive.

As they get closer, it brings up some feelings, but their relationship is still not romantic. Miss Scarlet and the Duke fans are excited to see what happens next between Eliza and William as the story unfolds.

Will Eliza and The Duke reunite in Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 5?

As of early January 2024, fans are not sure if Miss Scarlet and the Duke will have a fifth season. But they are hoping to see Eliza and The Duke reunite or find out what happens next in their separate journeys.

Season 5, when and if it happens, will dive even deeper into their complicated relationship. Some interesting cases will follow suit to show off Eliza's detective skills. It all takes place in Victorian London in 1882.

Whether Eliza and The Duke end up finding their way back to each other or decide to go their separate ways, the possibility for some really interesting storytelling and character growth is pretty exciting. Fans are waiting to hear if it will keep going.

Final thoughts

Miss Scarlet and the Duke captivates audiences with its narrative and characters. For those looking to delve deeper into the intrigue of the Victorian era, tune in to PBS to catch the latest episodes and dive into the world of Eliza Scarlet and William "The Duke" of Wellington.

