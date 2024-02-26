What role did Kenneth Mitchell play in Star Trek: Discovery? Explored as actor dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell portrayed various characters in Star Trek: Discovery. Outside of his voice-over role, Mitchell has played multiple Klingon characters in Star Trek: Discovery.

In the first season, he played the role of the Klingon leader Kol, then of Kol-Sha, his father, in the second season, and finally of Tenavik, the son of L'Rell and Voq, in the second season. However, in the show's third season, Mitchell returned in a new capacity, playing a human character named Aurellio.

Kenneth Mitchell succumbed to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at his house. This disease is popularly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. His family announced his death in a statement shared on his social media on Sunday.

What other roles did Kenneth Mitchell play in Star Trek: Discovery?

Beyond portraying the Klingon leader Kol in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season, Canadian-born actor Kenneth Mitchell progressed to bigger roles within the series. In its second season, he played Kol-Sha and Tenavik to delve deeper into Klingon's social diversities.

But in the third season, he appeared again in the series as a human character named Aurelio, which means a departure from his previous Klingon parts, as mentioned. The versatility of this role shows the actor’s operability in different characters presenting the diversity of Star Trek.

How did Kenneth Mitchell's death affect Star Trek: Discovery?

Mitchell's passing due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) significantly impacted Star Trek: Discovery. Along with being one of the franchise's beloved characters, Mitchell could bring depth and complexity into the portrayal of different Klingon characters that were recurrent in seasons one and two of the show.

Although Mitchell passed away before the release of Star Trek: Discovery S4, his legacy will remain with his performances, and his final role as a human character in the third season will be most remembered among all. As evidenced by the massive shares of sympathy and the tributes following his death, Mitchell's struggle with ALS hit everyone in the Star Trek community.

Mitchell had found solace in the roles he played in his Star Trek films even though he was dealing with severe physical conditions.

In addition to his contributions to Star Trek: Discovery, he also gave people a sense of his presence through his guest-starring role in Star Trek: Lower Decks. He voiced several characters in one episode of Lower Decks.

What was Kenneth Mitchell's cause of death?

The official cause of Kenneth Mitchell's death was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease frequently referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He fought this brain disease for more than five years and finally succumbed at the age of 49.

ALS damages the nerve cells responsible for muscle movement in the body. This results in a progressive loss of muscle control. While ALS is a rare and terminal neurodegenerative disease, it is the most common form of the motor neuron diseases.

Watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.