Who did Kenneth Mitchell play in Captain Marvel? MCU star dies of ALS aged 49

Star Trek: Discovery star Kenneth Mitchell passed away on February 24, 2024, at the age of 49. People magazine states that the actor was struggling with ALS since 2020, which eventually led to his demise.

He was a popular face among the public for his performance as Joseph Danvers in the MCU film, Captain Marvel, released in 2019. He also played the role of Kol in the Paramount+ science fiction series, Star Trek: Discovery.

Mitchell's death was confirmed by his family through Instagram, where they added a carousel of pictures, along with his obituary. The first photo had Mitchell in the frame and his two kids were kissing him on the cheeks. One of the photos addressed his battle with ALS and stated:

"He managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion, and community."

Fans and followers of Kenneth Mitchell took to the comments section to pay tribute, with most of them calling him an inspiration.

Kenneth Mitchell and his character in Captain Marvel explored in detail

Kenneth Mitchell had multiple credits under his name, including Captain Marvel. In the film, he portrayed Joseph Danvers, the father of Steve and Carol.

Joseph was married to a woman named Marie and although they had two children, Danvers never supported Carol's interest in physical activities. This also left an impact on their relationship. The character was featured in a flashback sequence where the audience also got to witness the younger version of Carol Danvers.

The character was designed for the film exactly the way he was featured in the comics. However, there were a few differences, including that he had another child named Joseph. The name of his wife was Mari-Ell and he always had a fear that he might lose his family after Steven lost his life in the Vietnam War.

In one of the sequences in the 2019 film, Joseph was seen yelling at Carol, saying:

"What the hell are you thinking? You don't belong out here!"

Things changed for him when Carol realized her powers and became the greatest superhero on Earth.

Captain Marvel was successful at the box office with collections of around $1 billion and had Brie Larson playing the lead role. Samuel L. Jackson also returned to portray the character of Nick Fury.

Kenneth Mitchell was active in the entertainment industry for many years

Kenneth Mitchell lived in Los Angeles along with his family members, as per The New York Times. He appeared in many short films at the beginning of his career, alongside TV shows such as Leap Years and Odyssey 5.

He gained recognition after being featured in the sports film, Miracle. He then portrayed Eric Green in 26 episodes of the CBS series Jericho and Sam Lucas in Ghost Whisperer. He continued to play minor roles in other TV shows like NCIS, Body of Proof, and more.

Mitchell was last seen as Joe in The Old Man, which aired on FX. Furthermore, he was known for his appearance in a lot of films, including Why Don't You Dance and Home of the Giants.

Following his demise, a GoFundMe page was launched to get help for his family. Mitchell's survivors include his wife Susan May Pratt, their two children, parents, nieces, and nephews. The GoFundMe page aims to collect $100,000 and donations worth $55,811 have been made until now.