What role does Steven Williams play in FBI: Most Wanted season 5? Details explored

FBI: Most Wanted is back with a new season and veteran actor Steven Williams will be joining the cast of the CBS procedural for it. Williams will portray Ray Cannon Sr., who is the father of Special Agent Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge), in season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted.

The crime procedural show returned to CBS on February 13, 2024, with season 5 which picked up following the events of the season 4 finale where we saw Remy discover that the accused who was in jail in the case of his brother’s murder was innocent. The murderer was indeed much closer than he had anticipated.

Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger, and the much-anticipated fifth season has been released, adding further to the story.

Who is Steven Williams?

Steven Williams is an American actor who is best known for his roles as Captain Adam Fuller on 21 Jump Street. Williams is a familiar face on television and has done numerous roles in various TV series. He has played Lt. Jefferson Burnett on The Equalizer, Detective August Brooks on L.A. Heat, X on The X-Files, Russell "Linc" Lincoln in Linc's, and Rufus Turner in Supernatural.

Williams' film credits include The Blues Brothers (1980), Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993), 22 Jump Street (2014), It (2017), and Birds of Prey (2020). The veteran actor has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and one NAACP Image Award for his contribution to the Hollywood entertainment industry.

About Williams' casting in FBI: Most Wanted season 5

Edwin Hodge, who plays Special Agent Ray Cannon on FBI: Most Wanted has commented on Steven Williams' casting, saying:

Expand Tweet

“Casting pulls no punches when it comes to bringing amazing artists on the show. When I found out Steven Williams was jumping on to play my father, I was instantly excited. I’d watched his work for years and knew that he would bring an element that would be engaging to our audience. He’s intense, but hilarious at the same time. It’s a great combination for the foundation of his and Ray’s relationship on the show."

Talking about what it means to him to have a new dynamic on the show with his character's father being introduced, Hodge said:

"Meeting his father opens up Ray’s world a little more for the audience by giving meaning and understanding to why he chose the same path in life to serve in law enforcement. It’ll be fun to see how their relationship develops and also the impact it may have on Ray in the future."

Expand Tweet

Steven Williams plays Special Agent Ray Cannon's father and his first appearance on FBI: Most Wanted is in the episode Footsteps, which premiered on February 20, 2024.

In Footsteps, we saw that Ray decided to take his relationship to the next step with Caroline. This is where Ray's father is introduced to viewers. Meanwhile, the Fugitive Task Force launched into full gear in the aftermath of multiple bombings that appear to be targeting retired NYPD officers.

Watch this space for more updates on FBI: Most Wanted season 5 which is now airing on CBS. Viewers can also stream each episode the day after it airs, on Paramount Plus.