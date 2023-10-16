What did Ronnie Kaye say to get fired? Indigenous People's Day remark controversy explained in wake of OKC radio icon's removal

Oklahoma radio host Ronnie Kaye, who worked at the radio station KOMA 92.5, was fired recently after making a controversial comment. On October 9, which was both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the USA, the radio icon stated on air that he did not know what the latter meant, nor did he care.

Following his controversial comment, KOMA 92.5 terminated his contract within less than a week. In fact, Ronnie Kaye took to Facebook to share the news himself. A part of the post read:

“I had no intention of offending the Native American heritage. Some of my best friends are Native American.”

He also clarified how he wanted to apologize on air but was denied the opportunity.

Ronnie Kaye said he did not know what Indigenous Peoples’ Day meant

On October 9, on the event of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Oklahoma-based radio legend Ronnie Kaye made a controversial on-air comment.

“It’s Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. I don’t know what ‘indigenous’ means and I don’t care.”

According to The Oklahoman, KOMA 92.5, the employer of Ronnie Kaye sent him on his planned vacation and did not allow him to return on air following the remark. However, he was called back in the middle of his vacation and was informed that his “relationship with the station was terminated.”

The news outlet also reported that Kaye wanted to issue a mea culpa on-air, but was not given that opportunity by KOMA 92.5. The 84-year-old radio legend also told The Oklahoman in a statement that he was fired based on a single complaint that the station received. However, he had no idea who was the complainant.

On October 14, Ronnie Kaye confirmed the news of his termination of employment via his Facebook post where he also apologized for unintentionally hurting anybody, especially the Native American community.

“To all the listeners who have supported me on radio through the years I regret to tell you that my career has been terminated over a comment I made on October 9 Columbus Day which is also Indigenous Day…Thank you, listeners. Mr. Rock and Roll.”

So far, KOMA 92.5 has not issued a comment on the matter. Meanwhile, Kaye told The Oklahoman that he has carefully gone through both negative and supportive comments online, and said that he “appreciated” his fans. In addition, he also stated that was not retiring and had “a lot of gas left.”

For those unaware, the USA celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day annually on the second Monday of October and honors the Native Americans, their history, traditions, and culture. It is an official state holiday for many, including Oklahoma. It began in 1992 as a counter-celebration of Columbus Day that commemorates Italian navigator Christopher Columbus' discovery of America.

In brief, looking at the career of Ronnie Kaye

Ronnie Kaye has been a radio and TV host for over six decades. He began his career in the 1950s at KLCN in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he did a play-by-play radio station job for a county basketball tournament. He was a high-schooler during his first gig.

Later, as a 19-year-old, he worked for the radio station WKY in Oklahoma City and also did part-time jobs in Arkansas and Lawton. Between 1966 and 1974, he hosted a dance show called The Scene which featured stars like Neil Diamond and Ray Charles among others. It was popular among the youths of San Diego and San Francisco.

In the 1980s, he worked as a host for the TV station KOKH but later rejoined radio in the 1990s by joining KOMA. In 2004, he was honored by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

During his career, Ronnie Kaye played early rock and roll, disco, as well as country songs, mostly from the 1970s and 1980s.