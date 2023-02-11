What did Roseanne Barr say about Valerie Jarrett? Cancellation explored as comedian calls out Hollywood's double standards 

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr recently called out Hollywood for what she dubbed the "s*xist double standard of cancel culture."

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Barr opened up about ABC firing her from her own sitcom reboot Roseanne and rebranding the show The Conners following the Valerie Jarrett tweet controversy:

“It was a witch-burning. They denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though ‘Roseanne’ became [ABC’s] No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show.”

Barr said that her firing made it seem like the industry wanted her to take her own life:

“When they killed my character off, that was a message to me – knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues – that they did want me to commit suicide.”

She also pointed out how fellow stand-up comedians Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. continued to have flourishing careers, despite being “cancelled” by the public:

“They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always [mention] Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.”

Roseanne Barr continued:

“Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense]. And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix. I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me.”

She also mentioned that no one in Hollywood has defended her in public except for Mo’Nique:

“There was silence. There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly, except for Mo’Nique, who is a brave, close, dear friend.”

While Chappelle continued to tour and work with Netflix despite being largely criticized for his comments against the transgender community, Louis C.K. continued the self-distribution of his comedy specials after FX canceled his series Louie after he admitted to pleasuring himself in front of female colleagues.

Both men also received Grammy Awards for their work following their respective scandals. However, Roseanne Barr was booted from her show Roseanne after she made a racist comment against White House advisor Valerie Jarrett in 2018.

Barr is currently leading the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! on Fox Nation and said that the network has allowed her to be the “most offensive” in her stand-up.

A look into Roseanne Barr’s comments about Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr came under fire for making racially inappropriate comments against Valerie Jarrett in 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2018, Roseanne Barr found herself in the middle of a controversy after making racially inappropriate comments about then-White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In a now-deleted tweet, Barr wrote that Jarrett looked like “the Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby.” The tweet sparked immediate backlash on social media and led to Barr being fired from her show Roseanne.

ABC Entertainment President, Channing Dungey, also condemned the tweet, saying it was, “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.” Barr later defended herself, saying she did not realize Jarrett was African-American and made the tweet under the effect of Ambien.

Barr later posted a video on her YouTube channel to address the controversy. However, she came under fire once again after she was heard yelling, “I thought the bitch was white!” at the beginning of the clip.

The comedian also issued an apology to Valerie Jarrett and "all the Americans" for “making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.” Barr admitted that her “joke was in bad taste” and she “should have known better.”

