What is RSV? “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson opens up on 4-month old daughter’s struggle with the virus

On September 17, Sadie Robertson shared a picture of herself and her four-month-old daughter, Honey James Huff. The post was accompanied by a heart-touching caption, giving an update on her child, who is suffering from RSV.

The Duck Dynasty star mentioned in the post:

“The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled.”

In another post that included a snap of herself, her husband, and Honey, Sadie Robertson mentioned it was day six since the RSV hit. This means that the four-month-old contracted the virus in the second week of September.

What is RSV, the respiratory infection that Sadie Robertson’s daughter is suffering from?

RSV stands for Respiratory syncytial virus, which usually causes respiratory symptoms in line with the common cold. The symptoms and illnesses typically subside within two weeks in normal healthy adults.

However, the virus can affect children (especially infants) and elderlies (with underlying conditions). According to the CDC, in the United States, RSV can cause respiratory complications like bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants younger than a year old.

While the infection is common, it poses some threats to infants born prematurely or with immunodeficiency. Adults with a weak immune system (immunocompromised) or some disorder in their hearts and lungs are at higher risks from the virus.

The virus can spread from direct contact with touch, bodily fluids, or droplets. According to Healthychildren.org, RSV can survive on the skin of an unsanitized hand for around 30 minutes and 6 hours on surfaces.

However, the virus is so common in children that as per CDC:

“Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.”

RSV symptoms usually manifest at their worst form within 3 to 5 days. This was in line with Sadie Robertson’s daughter’s infection timeline when the 24-year old actress mentioned that her daughter is feeling better. This was apparently after six days of her contracting the virus.

Symptoms

According to official sources, symptoms may include:

Runny nose, Decrease in appetite, Coughing, Sneezing, Fever, and Wheezing.

While there is no specific medication or vaccination available for the virus, RSV usually goes away on its own within a couple of weeks. However, antiviral medication may be prescribed by some doctors.

