What is the run time for Bob Marley: One Love? Film length explored

Bob Marley: One Love is awaiting its scheduled release by Paramount Pictures in theaters on February 14, 2024. The 104-minute-long movie has Kingsley Ben-Adir in the titular role of legendary singer Bob Marley. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the biographical musical drama has Bob’s wife Rita Marley and his son Ziggy Marley as the producers.

Based on the story by Terence Winter and Frank E. Flowers, the screenplay is written by Zach Baylin and Reinaldo, besides Winter and Flowers. Bob Marley: One Love explores the reggae singer’s life, from his rise through various adversities to his death due to cancer. The movie is expected to cover many of the hit songs that the musician was known for and the social and political opinions he fought for.

How long is the runtime of Bob Marley: One Love?

The movie is 1 hour 44 minutes long (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The movie Bob Marley: One Love recorded a run time of 104 minutes, which is 1 hour and 44 minutes. The storyline will cover the singer’s life until his death, interspersed by some of his prominent creations.

Being a biographical film on a singer, music will play a vital part, for which director Green roped in Kris Bowers for the background score. The two previously worked on King Richard and 2018’s Monsters and Men. The Wailers’ Three Little Birds is part of the soundtrack for the movie, and its cover was released by country singer Kacey Musgraves on January 26, 2024.

Cast and plot details of Bob Marley: One Love

The plot will present Bob Marley’s struggle to put forth his music. The reggae legend, who is known for sending out messages of unity and love through his music, had to overcome adversities to make his way up in the demanding world of music and entertainment.

Bob Marley: One Love will showcase the source of his revolutionary music and how his family stood by him through his journey. Joining Kinsley Ben-Adir's Bob Marley in the cast is Lashana Lynch as Bob’s wife, Rita Marley. James Norton plays Chris Blackwell, Sam Palladio plays Joe Strummer, and Daniel Melville Jr. plays Norval Marley.

Some other characters and cast members are Sevana as Judy Mowatt, Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie, and Hector Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett. Moreover, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, Anthony Welsh, and Jesse Cilio are part of the cast, portraying undisclosed characters.

As per Deadline, Paramount Pictures announced Bob Marley: One Love in 2018 along with Ziggy Marley’s involvement. Director Green was pulled in by 2021, and much of the writing and screenplay was done. However, it took the production studio a year-long search for the lead actor. After extensive research, Ben-Adir was finalized with Ziggy Marley’s approval.

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, along with the tagline, “Some voices are forever.”

Who was Bob Marley?

Robert Nesta Marley, a.k.a. Bob Marley, was a Jamaican reggae singer and musician who ruled the charts in the 1970s. He was a guitarist and songwriter who blended reggae, ska, and rocksteady forms to become a pioneer in bringing Jamaican music to the world.

His music group, the Wailers, debuted their first album, The Wailing Wailers, in 1965 with a single titled One Love, one of their most famous songs. The biographical movie is named Bob Marley: One Love, based on this song.

The singer was outspoken in his views (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The outspoken reggae vocalist had strong political opinions, because of which he faced criticism, including an attempt on his life in 1976. In 1977, he was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer and passed away in 1981 from the disease at the age of 36.

While the group’s album, Legend, released in 1984, after Marley’s death, is one of the chart toppers, the legendary Jamaican singer received various awards and recognitions posthumously.

Numerous books, shows, documentaries, and movies have been made on the iconic musician. Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love is the latest biographical drama about his life.

Catch the movie in theaters on February 14, 2024.