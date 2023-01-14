“What's next? Handmaid's Tale attire”: Missouri Republicans’ dress code for women causes outrage online

Missouri lawmakers’ reinforcement of women legislatures’ dress code is causing outrage online as criticism increases.
The state’s Republicans proposed that women in the House of Representatives must cover their arms, and that it must be done only with blazers and not sweaters. Needless to say, people were infuriated and the Democrats called it a ridiculous and sexist decision.
On Wednesday, legislators in the House of Representatives in Missouri fought against a Republican amendment that tried to regulate the type of outfits women legislators should be allowed to wear at work.
The new measure bans women legislators from wearing outfits in the chamber that expose their arms and initially proposed for blazers to be a mandatory second layer of clothing. It was spearheaded by Ann Kelly, a Republican Representative, during the opening session of the House. She argued that women should maintain a professional and formal atmosphere in the chamber at all times.
This conservative and forceful imposition of policing women's dress code has been immensely criticized by people online. People took to Twitter to ask if the Republicans plan on making women lawmakers wear outfits like those shown Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
Netizens in Missouri are shocked and furious with the Republicans' decision on women lawmakers' clothing
On Wednesday, Rep. Raychel Proudie (D) questioned why someone else should have the right to decide what’s appropriate for a woman to wear. She exasperatedly said:
“We are fighting — again — for women's right to choose something, and this time, it's how she covers herself — and the interpretation of someone who has no background in fashion.”
Proudie then addressed the Speaker and continued that how they dressed was not something based on which any of them were elected. She urged the rest of the assembly members to vote no on the amendment owing to its absurd nature.
The exchanges between the two parties became more heated when Rep. Ashley Aune (D) mocked the dress code. She sarcastically inquired about the type of fabric that would be considered appropriate at work and said:
“Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top, trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not?”
In the end, the House decided on allowing cardigans to be included as the second layer, alongside blazers and jackets. However, they still insisted on the sleeves to cover women’s bare arms.
Rep. Peter Merideth (D) shared the news on Twitter, maintaining a tone of mockery. He added that the people, who went into a frenzy over the suggestion of wearing masks during the pandemic, were the ones focusing on the meticulous details of what women should wear in the chamber.
Netizens are furious at the amendment and have taken to Twitter to express their anger, with many comparing it to the uniform in The Handmaid's Tale.
These proposed changes were reportedly first brought up in last year’s sessio. At the time several legislators complained about some of their female colleagues’ outfits, saying they were not dressed according to the required standard.
Back then, the concern was instantly bashed by the House Democrats of Missouri. They questioned whether the changes regarding the chamber’s dress code demanded to be on the list of top priorities.
The current dress code for women legislators includes business attire, which is considered to be jackets worn with skirts, dresses, or slacks, and boots or dress shoes.