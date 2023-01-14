“What's next? Handmaid's Tale attire”: Missouri Republicans’ dress code for women causes outrage online

Missouri lawmakers’ reinforcement of women legislatures’ dress code is causing outrage online as criticism increases.

The state’s Republicans proposed that women in the House of Representatives must cover their arms, and that it must be done only with blazers and not sweaters. Needless to say, people were infuriated and the Democrats called it a ridiculous and sexist decision.

On Wednesday, legislators in the House of Representatives in Missouri fought against a Republican amendment that tried to regulate the type of outfits women legislators should be allowed to wear at work.

The new measure bans women legislators from wearing outfits in the chamber that expose their arms and initially proposed for blazers to be a mandatory second layer of clothing. It was spearheaded by Ann Kelly, a Republican Representative, during the opening session of the House. She argued that women should maintain a professional and formal atmosphere in the chamber at all times.

This conservative and forceful imposition of policing women's dress code has been immensely criticized by people online. People took to Twitter to ask if the Republicans plan on making women lawmakers wear outfits like those shown Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚 ☪ @HoosierRebel44 @NoLieWithBTC What's next?, Handsmaid Tale attire... How do women continue to support the GOP, knowing they want to put restrictions on them. @NoLieWithBTC What's next?, Handsmaid Tale attire... How do women continue to support the GOP, knowing they want to put restrictions on them.

Netizens in Missouri are shocked and furious with the Republicans' decision on women lawmakers' clothing

On Wednesday, Rep. Raychel Proudie (D) questioned why someone else should have the right to decide what’s appropriate for a woman to wear. She exasperatedly said:

“We are fighting — again — for women's right to choose something, and this time, it's how she covers herself — and the interpretation of someone who has no background in fashion.”

Proudie then addressed the Speaker and continued that how they dressed was not something based on which any of them were elected. She urged the rest of the assembly members to vote no on the amendment owing to its absurd nature.

The exchanges between the two parties became more heated when Rep. Ashley Aune (D) mocked the dress code. She sarcastically inquired about the type of fabric that would be considered appropriate at work and said:

“Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top, trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not?”

Laura Burkhardt @LauraAnnSTL



We all know how this feels. The MO GOP (men AND women) put more effort into policing women’s bodies than arms dealers. “Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top, trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not?” @Ashley4MO We all know how this feels. The MO GOP (men AND women) put more effort into policing women’s bodies than arms dealers. #MoLeg “Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top, trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not?”@Ashley4MO We all know how this feels. The MO GOP (men AND women) put more effort into policing women’s bodies than arms dealers.#MoLeg https://t.co/sHKOCBeq7b

In the end, the House decided on allowing cardigans to be included as the second layer, alongside blazers and jackets. However, they still insisted on the sleeves to cover women’s bare arms.

Rep. Peter Merideth (D) shared the news on Twitter, maintaining a tone of mockery. He added that the people, who went into a frenzy over the suggestion of wearing masks during the pandemic, were the ones focusing on the meticulous details of what women should wear in the chamber.

Rep. Peter Merideth @PeterforMO Debating the house rules on the floor today, and the first amendment offered by a Republican is about making stricter the rules of what women have to wear in here. Debating the house rules on the floor today, and the first amendment offered by a Republican is about making stricter the rules of what women have to wear in here.

Rep. Peter Merideth @PeterforMO Yep, the caucus that lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others is now spending its time focusing on the fine details of what women have to wear (specifically how to cover their arms) to show respect here. Yep, the caucus that lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others is now spending its time focusing on the fine details of what women have to wear (specifically how to cover their arms) to show respect here.

Netizens are furious at the amendment and have taken to Twitter to express their anger, with many comparing it to the uniform in The Handmaid's Tale.

Lorie Meacham @LorieMeacham Missouri Republican House Members Adopt Stricter Dress Code For Women Lawmakers Missouri Republican House Members Adopt Stricter Dress Code For Women Lawmakers https://t.co/rvXICQYrQw

Logan 🏳️‍🌈 @allgood_logan24 This is what the Missouri republicans actually want women to wear on the House floor. This is what the Missouri republicans actually want women to wear on the House floor. https://t.co/m1Is1M2ZCQ

Jaye T. @JayeJaybird54 #ProudBlue 1- Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives used its session’s opening day to tighten the dress code for women while not even touching the men’s dress code! Is this really what our country is worried about? #DemVoice1 1- Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives used its session’s opening day to tighten the dress code for women while not even touching the men’s dress code! Is this really what our country is worried about? #DemVoice1 #ProudBlue https://t.co/hiMkzTHaWi

AngelS3333🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 @S3333Angel @PeterforMO How very Taliban of them. If they require women to wear long sleeves, then MTG will have to buy a new wardrobe and Jim Jordan should have to wear a suit. @PeterforMO How very Taliban of them. If they require women to wear long sleeves, then MTG will have to buy a new wardrobe and Jim Jordan should have to wear a suit.

These proposed changes were reportedly first brought up in last year’s sessio. At the time several legislators complained about some of their female colleagues’ outfits, saying they were not dressed according to the required standard.

Back then, the concern was instantly bashed by the House Democrats of Missouri. They questioned whether the changes regarding the chamber’s dress code demanded to be on the list of top priorities.

The current dress code for women legislators includes business attire, which is considered to be jackets worn with skirts, dresses, or slacks, and boots or dress shoes.

