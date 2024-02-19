What was Saltburn Murder On The Dancefloor scene about? Movie clip meaning and significance explained

The final scene of Saltburn, featuring Oliver's dance to Murder on the Dancefloor, goes beyond surface-level entertainment, offering a profound exploration of the character's motives and the movie's underlying themes.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film follows the journey of Oliver Quick, a lower-class Oxford student, as he navigates the complexities of wealth, deception, and power during a summer at the opulent Saltburn estate.

This scene, which unexpectedly became a viral sensation, holds deeper symbolism and significance that unravels the layers of Oliver's calculated plan and the song's dark lyrics. The intricacies of Oliver's dance and the choice of Murder on the Dancefloor make this film’s concluding moment memorable.

Oliver's nude dance

The nudity of Oliver during the dance scene serves as a powerful symbol, representing the shedding of the intricate facade he constructed to infiltrate and ultimately inherit the Catton fortune. Throughout the film, Oliver strategically deceives the Catton family, adopting different personas to achieve his goal.

The dance, choreographed by Polly Bennett, portrays Oliver's joyous liberation as he discards the masks he wore to manipulate the Cattons. According to Vulture, Bennett emphasizes that Oliver is "shed[ding] the veneers," revealing his authentic self. The dance, inspired by iconic moves like Fred Astaire's and Joaquin Phoenix's in Joker, exudes a carefree groove, capturing the essence of Oliver's triumph.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor

The choice of Murder on the Dancefloor adds another layer of meaning to the scene, with lyrics that closely parallel Oliver's actions. Despite the song's upbeat tempo, its dark undertones align with Oliver's pursuit of power and the calculated destruction of the Catton family.

The lyrics, as interpreted literally, mirror Oliver's deceptive tactics, highlighting his persistence in achieving his goals and securing Saltburn for himself. Lines like "I'll blow you all away" resonate with Oliver's determination to impress and eliminate obstacles in his path.

Behind-the-scenes revelations

Surprisingly, Oliver's dance scene wasn't originally planned in the script for Saltburn. According to choreographer Polly Bennett, the stage direction initially involved Oliver merely walking through the house. However, director Emerald Fennell decided to elevate the scene by incorporating a dance routine to Murder on the Dancefloor.

Even more astonishing, the dance sequence wasn't intended to be the final scene of the movie. Originally, another scene was meant to close the movie, but the decision to make the dance the concluding moment provided a fitting resolution to Oliver's character arc and the film's narrative.

About Saltburn

The 2023 dark comedy thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Emerald Fennell features a talented cast including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe.

Serving as Fennell's second directorial effort after Promising Young Woman in 2020, Saltburn unfolds against the backdrop of Oxford and Northamptonshire, centering on an Oxford student's obsession with a popular peer from an aristocratic family. Invited to spend the summer at the family's peculiar estate, the protagonist's fixation takes a sinister turn.

Premiering at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on 31 August 2023, Saltburn hit UK theaters in November, followed by a limited theatrical release in the US on the same day. The film has since gained critical acclaim and received nominations for multiple awards, including two Golden Globes and five BAFTA Film Awards.

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.