What is Sarah Dash's net worth? Singer's fortune explored as "Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles" member passes away at 76

Sarah Dash, a member of "Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles", has passed away at 76. She reportedly died on September 20 in Trenton, New Jersey.

However, no immediate cause of her death has been made available so far. The news of her death was confirmed to Billboard by fellow band member and LaBelle co-founder, Patti LaBelle:

"We were just on stage together on Saturday (September 18), and it was such a powerful and special moment. Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That's who Sarah was a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time."

The musician also mentioned that she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her friend and colleague:

"I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power, my dear sister. I love you always!"

A look into Sarah Dash's net worth at the time of her passing

Sarah Dash was an American singer, musician, and actress (Image via Getty Images)

Sarah Dash was born in New Jersey on August 18, 1945. As the daughter of a pastor, she began her musical journey singing gospel music. However, she became a prominent name in the American rock music industry around the mid-1960s.

According to Celebs Age Wiki, she had an approximate net worth ranging between $1 to $5 million. She acquired most of her fortune from her association with LaBelle as well as her solo career.

The American singer and actress began her career in the music industry after meeting fellow singers Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx, and Cindy Birdsong in Philadelphia.

The quartet started performing as The Blue Belles and rose to fame after releasing their breakthrough single, I Sold My Heart to the Junkman, that landed on the Billboards chart in 1962.

The group gained further recognition as Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles with classics like You'll Never Walk Alone, Danny Boy, Down the Aisle, and Over the Rainbow.

Following Birdsong's departure from the group, the remaining trio reformed the band as LaBelle. They garnered mass attention with their single, Lady Marmalade, which peaked on the Billboard chart in 1975.

However, the band split up in 1976, and Sarah Dash enjoyed a successful solo career.

After more than a decade of work with the band, Dash released her solo debut album, which featured the hit disco number, Sinner Man. She also delivered memorable ballads like You, We're Loves After All, and I Can't Believe Someone Like You Could Really Love Me, among others.

Sarah Dash also started working with Keith Richards for his group, the X-pensive Winos and the Rolling Stones. She even appeared on the band's 1989 Steel Wheels album.

The star also earned a significant fortune from her session work with The Marshall Tucker Band, The O'Jays, Nile Rodgers, and David Johansen.

She signed to Manhattan Records in 1988 and released her second album, You're All I Need. Dash also garnered revenue from her shows and live performances.

The musician accompanied Keith Richards on several tours and launched her own one-woman show, "Dash of Diva".

Sarah Dash went on to perform solo at various clubs and event venues. She also had a series of guest appearances on TV shows like Watch Your Mouth and albums such as Temptation and Greener.

She also published her autobiography, Dash of Diva, and later reunited with LaBelle for a 2006 TV tribute to Rosa Parks. In 2008, the band came together to release their reunion album Back to Now that received immense critical and commercial success.

Sarah Dash was honored by her hometown being the grand marshal in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. The National R&B Music Society also gave her the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Following her demise, the singer will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame this year, alongside other notable personalities from the state.

The musician will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. However, Sarah Dash's contribution to music will always be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

