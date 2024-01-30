What is Sarah Michelle Gellar's net worth in 2024? Details explored as talks of new Buffy the Vampire Slayer emerge

Even if fans haven't heard the name of Sarah Michelle Gellar for a long time, the personality is embedded in the collected mind, thanks to her era-defining role as the title character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The actress has steadily worked throughout her entire career, creating a legacy that is hard to touch by most.

As of 2024, Sarah Michelle Gellar has a net worth of $30 million, which also constitutes the properties shared with her husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. The actress has long been tipped to return for another round in a Buffy and the Vampire Slayer sequel/reboot, which Dolly Parton confirmed is still in the works.

Sadly, the veteran actress, who rose to worldwide fame and made a huge fortune from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will not return to any sequel or reboot as she wants to pass the baton on.

Still, Sarah Michelle Gellar remains one of the very high-earning TV actors of all time, with her salary peaking at $350,000 per episode on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar has averaged $100,000 per episode over her career

Sarah Michelle Gellar's net worth stands at a staggering $30 million, despite the actress not taking up huge projects in recent years. She has appeared in only two big shows in the last five years, though she played the lead on Wolf Pack.

Still, Gellar's incredible career yielded such a fortune over many years. She charged an average of $100,000 per episode for most of her projects, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her reported salary for Buffy the Vampire Slayer began at $75,000 and went up to a staggering $350 Thousand per episode. Moreover, her successful film appearances also helped her build her fortune.

This includes The Grudge, for which she received $600,000, Scooby-Doo, for which she received $1.5 Million, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, for which she received an astonishing $4.5 Million.

Alongside the big productions, Sarah Michelle Gellar has also appeared in numerous other projects, including An Invasion of Privacy (1983), Over the Brooklyn Bridge (1984), Funny Farm (1988), and High Stakes (1989).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains her career's most prominent work, which ran for six years on television.

What did Sarah Michelle Gellar say about returning to Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

The talks about Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot have been around since 2018 but with no solid confirmation, fans did not get their hopes high. Earlier this week, the news of the show came from an unexpected source- Dolly Parton, whose company was among the producers in the original show.

After Dolly Parton confirmed that the show was still in the works, many fans wondered whether the OG Sarah Michelle Gellar was going to return.

The actress had already answered this in an interview with SFX Magazine in 2023. She said:

"I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power."

So, fans can expect not to see the veteran actress if the show comes back as a sequel or a reboot.

But we will continue to see Sarah Michelle Gellar in other roles in the years to come.