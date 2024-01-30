Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot still in the works? Here's what Dolly Parton says

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most renowned television shows around, with several things from the show steadily making their way into pop culture. The drama series ran for seven seasons, starting on March 10, 1997. It starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character.

Since the show wrapped up on May 20, 2003, after shifting networks from WB to UPN, fans have always wanted more of the series. And over the past few years, things seemed to be moving in a positive direction, with a sequel/reboot, reportedly in the works.

But news of the reboot has been too far apart, and many gave up on the idea of ever seeing another iteration of the original show.

But a piece of positive news came from an unexpected source this week. Dolly Parton, who was a producer on the original series through Sandollar Television, revealed in a recent interview with Business Insider that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was not shelved yet, and they are actively working to create a new version of the original show.

Sadly, Parton did not offer any other detail, apart from confirming that the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was alive and kicking. If things go right, fans may soon see the reboot take shape.

Dolly Parton confirms Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, but Sarah Michelle Gellar will not return

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was originally based on the 1992 film of the same name but led to the creation of an entire "Buffyverse," consisting of novels, comics, and video games, among hundreds of tie-ups with products and businesses.

The cult popularity of the show meant that fans were always going to look for a return of the original show in some way.

With many years in between, that might not be a possibility anymore, especially with Sarah Michelle Gellar already having confirmed that she would not return to the show even if the opportunity presented itself. She told SFX Magazine in 2023:

"I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power."

She also commented in this interview that she would prefer a continuation over a reboot.

But as Dolly Parton confirmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer still has the chance of returning for a reboot, but not for a sequel. While speaking about the supposed reboot, which has been in the talks since 2018, Parton told Business Insider:

"They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Everything combined seems to hint that should a new series come, it will focus on a new generation of Vampire Slayer(s).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time. It is also available for streaming on Hulu.