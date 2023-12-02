What’s the connection between Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves? Country music legend recalls meeting A-list actor when he was little

Dolly Parton, the American singer-songwriter, recently revealed that she first met actor Keanu Reeves when he was a young boy. His mother designed Parton's most iconic looks, including her 1978 Playboy cover outfit.

The country singer appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, November 27, 2023, where she recalled:

"She did a lot of sewing for me, she did a lot of my clothes. But I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked."

The Matrix actor had even worn her Playboy costume when he was younger, she revealed.

Dolly Parton reacts to Keanu Reeves wearing her

Playboy costume when he was young

Dolly Parton started her career in 1957 and is well-respected in the music industry. Parton and Keanu Reeves' mother, Patricia Taylor, have known each other for a long time. The costume designer and performer would bring along her young son during fittings or when she went to her shop for work, as per Parton.

The country singer recalled meeting with Reeves after he had become a fairly successful actor, as per People.

Dolly Parton talked about the incident on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying she was "doing a show somewhere" when Reeves, who "was already famous at the time" knocked on her door. The location and time of the encounter were not disclosed by the actress. She added:

"He said, ‘Do you remember me? I'm the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mom was [working]. Of course, I knew he had become a star but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was."

According to CNN, Drew Barrymore then told the singer she had heard that Reeves wore Parton’s Bunny costume for the October 1978 issue of Playboy magazine one year for Halloween. The costume had been tailored by Reeves' mother.

Dolly Parton responded by saying:

"Did he? Aw, that’s sweet. He’s great. He’s the sweetest guy."

Keanu Reeves himself revealed the childhood memory on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk two years ago.

According to Metro, The John Wick star said that “somehow” Parton did not take the cover outfit home, “and so we had it, and it was Halloween.” He added:

“So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair. And I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny."

Keanu also told the story in 2003 on the Late Show with David Letterman, saying:

"When I was 16, I was in Dolly Parton’s like outfit. I had the bustier, the ears.”

The country singer herself told 60 Minutes Australia in March 2020 that she hasn’t hung up her bunny ears just yet. She said:

"Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

Parton was at the interview for her promotions of both her new rock album, Rockstar, which was released on November 17, 2023, and her book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.