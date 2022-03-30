What is the 'sidewalk rule' on TikTok? Viral trend explored

Earlier this month, we saw "womblands," trend on TikTok, and coming to the end of March, the "sidewalk rule" is making rounds on the app. Women on the platform are swooning over men who know and follow the rules, and men are explaining why they should follow them.

According to the creators on the app, the "sidewalk rule" dictates a man walk on the traffic side of the pavement and let their female companion have the inner side of the footpath. The rule is supposed to strengthen the bond of connection between two lovers, however, it does not limit itself to only romantic partners.

The "sidewalk rule" can have various different meanings

The term can mean something entirely different in legal terms. According to various websites, the term is related to the use of sidewalks for biking or skating. It can also be linked to the regulation of sidewalk sellers and hawkers.

In some states and municipalities, the rule is linked to the maintenance of the sidewalk in winter and during snowfall by citizens or property owners close to it.

In a relationship, the "sidewalk rule" suggests men walk on the traffic side of the pavement to safeguard their partner from any kind of danger coming from the traffic.

According to TikTok, if a person is chivalrous and has genuine feelings for a girl, they will protect them from the ongoing traffic. Female creators have been posting and educating their followers about how they feel this is a quality every man should possess. They have associated this with old-school gentlemen behavior.

The unwritten rule of politeness has its roots in the 16th century. According to 101.5 WPHD, during the 1500s, people residing in England used to pour waste from their bedpans into the gutters, which would open up on the street. This would lead to human waste to end up on the side of the roads and alleys. Women during that time used to wear long gowns, which added to the difficulty of the situation. So male companions chose to walk on the side open to the road, protecting the women from any splash made by a horse or carriage.

While the world has evolved and so has the drainage system, the gesture is still prevalent and is counted as protective behavior. Older siblings, parents of little kids, children of aged parents all show this behavior as a sign of love for their companions on the road.

How to take part in the trend

This trend isn't a difficult challenge like many other famous trends on social media. Here, a person records themselves sharing their views about men who know the "sidewalk rule." While the trend isn't connected to any particular sound, most people have been using the song Big Girls Don't Cry by Fergie where the lyrics say "yes you can hold my hand if you want to, cause I wanna hold yours too." The hashtag for the trend has over 139k views.

