What is SNL star Leslie Jones's memoir about? Leslie F*cking Jones book explored 

Leslie Jones' memoir, Leslie F*king Jones, is a forthright account of her life. The book is marred with instances of both triumphs and tribulations. In the memoir, she reveals a childhood marked by sexual abuse at the hands of a babysitter. As a result of which, trauma profoundly impacted her early years. Despite this, her parents instilled in her a strong sense of self-worth.

Furthermore, she discusses her family's relocation to South Los Angeles and how it welcomed new impediments. Moreover, she notably addresses her brother Keith's descent into gang violence and substance abuse after the relocation. Additionally, the book is rife with diverse experiences and incidents from her life.

Details in Leslie Jones's memoir explored

Besides her turbulent childhood, Leslie Jones shared her relationship with her father. She revealed in her book that they were once close. However, their relationship deteriorated during her college years. Furthermore, the time span of Leslie drifting apart from her father was when he was struggling with alcoholism and abusive behavior.

Transitioning to her career, Jones initially struggled in comedy, taking a six-year hiatus to gain life experience on Jamie Foxx's advice. Her personal life saw multiple pregnancies in her twenties, leading to decisions for abortions, influenced by her education on safe sex from Planned Parenthood.

Moreover, the death of her brother was a pivotal moment in her life. The dejection of loss plunged her into depression but also ignited her commitment to comedy. Then, Leslie Jones discusses her tenure at Saturday Night Live (SNL). She unravels that her experience in SNL was a mix of success and challenges. Leslie attributed the hardships to navigating stereotypes. However, she eventually left the show in 2019.

Building upon discriminatory behavior, she also revealed how her role in the Ghostbusters remake was fraught with racist backlash and feelings of undervaluation. Next, Jones also unfurled her struggle with health issues. This included a painful battle with hemorrhoids, which led to another bout of depression.

How did Leslie Jones become famous?

Leslie Jones became famous through a combination of talent, perseverance, and unique opportunities. She started her journey as the "funniest person on campus" at Chapman University and Colorado State University. Her natural comedic talent shone through in college, where she won a comedy contest. This win led her to perform in clubs in Los Angeles.

Although Jones faced challenges in the male-dominated comedy platform, she persisted with her unique style. Thus, her resilience reaped fruits when she fetched her big break and joined the Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast in 2014. On SNL, Jones gained widespread recognition for her energetic and bold performances.

Jones' career took off from SNL's fame, leading her to become a well-known comedian and actress.

Does Leslie Jones have kids?

A still of the SNL star (Image via Instagram/@lesdoggg)

No, Leslie Jones doesn't have any kids. Jones revealed to People recently in an interview that she had developed a daunt for childbirth quite early in her life. Moreover, she disclosed that this fear was instilled in her after watching a childbirth video in her health class. She said:

“I remember running all the way home and I looked right at my mom and said: ‘I will never do that!’” Jones recalled.

Furthermore, in the same interview, she also divulged that she had always wanted to take the utmost care of herself. Jones said:

“I didn’t get married and have kids, but I don’t know if that’s what I wanted. I’ve always wanted to take care of myself.”

Additionally, in an excerpt obtained by Page Six, Jones states that she got pregnant several times with Richard Brooks. She also shared that their intermittent relationship led to her first abortion at 18, while Brooks was 27.

Jones also mentioned their relationship went on for "too many years" without birth control. So, by her mid-20s, she had three abortions, realizing abortion shouldn't be a birth control method.

Currently, Leslie Jones actively advocates for women's rights, especially against restrictive abortion laws. She uses her public platform to emphasize women's control over their bodies and the importance of choice and freedom.

Leslie Jones' memoir, Leslie F*king Jones, was released on September 19, 2023.