Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire full cast list

Sony Pictures recently released the first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which gave fans the first glimpse of the roles some members of the exciting cast would take up. Dan Aykroyd had earlier detailed that the surviving members of the original cast from Ghostbusters: Afterlife will reprise their roles for the movie.

That is in addition to some of the original characters returning to join forces with Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard to take on a different kind of ghost this time. Here, we shall look at the details of the exciting cast of the movie, which is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

Full cast list for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire revealed

The teaser trailer gave away a range of details about the plot of the film. New York City, fighting against a torrid heat wave, suddenly finds itself enveloped in what is described as a “death chill.” People end up freezing themselves to death, which is down to the unleashing of an evil force due to an ancient artifact.

The franchise looks set to take an entirely different direction but will see the return of some of the original stars, including Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, and Paul Rudd, all part of the 2016 reboot, will also take centerstage as they combine forces with the original Ghostbusters to take down the Slenderman-like, blue-eyed figure that will be responsible for the freezing of New York.

The initial footage from the teaser trailer sets the ghost of the movie up for an ominous anti-climactic take from fans. While the footage in the teaser seemed ominous, how it pans out on the big screen when fans get a closer look will be interesting.

Regardless, with Dan Aykroyd also returning for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, we take a look at the detailed cast list, along with the roles the actors will take up:

Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler)

Mckenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler)

Logan Kim (Podcast)

Celeste O'Connor (Lucky Domingo)

Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson)

Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman)

Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz)

Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore)

Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz)

William Atherton (Walter Peck)

Annie Potts (Undisclosed)

Kumail Nanjiani (Undisclosed)

Emily Alyn Lind (Undisclosed)

James Acaster (Undisclosed)

Damian Muziani (Taxi Driver)

Natalie Cousteau (Dadi)

Emily Ng (Ruth Myers)

Hence, while a range of original cast members returns, several new faces will also be seen in the latest, upcoming Ghostbusters movie. Like the previous one, the sequel takes off right from where things were left off in Afterlife. It will see the Spengler family involved in a much bigger ghost-related crisis that has led to the deaths of an entire city full of people.

The franchise will see a return of some of the original characters and a return to the city where everything started off for the original Ghostbusters, New York City. While all three of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson had cameos in Afterlife, Frozen Empire seems set to have the three original stars in much more prominent roles.

The trailer also set things up for a plethora of new faces to join the cast, which only suggests that the upcoming movie will set things up for another sequel in the future. Stay tuned for the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, set to be released on March 29, 2024.