What is Stephen Bear's girlfriend, Jessica Smith's age? Couple's leaked Twitter videos leave the internet scandalized

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has shared another explicit video of himself and his girlfriend Jessica Smith on Twitter, which has left the online community scandalized.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner had posted another video of the same nature on Twitter earlier this month, which did not get flagged by the social media platform, leaving fans enraged.

The 31-year-old reality star captioned the latest video:

“People need to get their tongue out my ars”

Stephen Bear was yet again trending online, and several Twitter users regretted researching why that was the case.

Many requested the "Ex on the Beach" alum to take down the previous explicit video, but Bear refused to do so, claiming that he was not violating any of the social media platform’s policies.

Twitter’s policies were last updated in November 2019, which read that sexual content could be shared on the platform if it was consensually posted. It would be considered a violation if either of the parties were not informed of the content being put on the website.

The Twitterati were nevertheless sickened by Stephen Bear and expressed their discontent.

When you see why Stephen Bear is trending pic.twitter.com/n5rOjXC9dE — Rhys Brown (@rhysbrown1307) August 16, 2021

every time stephen bear trends on here I always fall for it I hate myself pic.twitter.com/ek4ITsrP0n — Abbie (@abbielr96) August 16, 2021

Opens Twitter and sees why Stephen Bear is trending again pic.twitter.com/FmRZa2y26F — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) August 16, 2021

That is the last time I check to see why Stephen Bear is trending 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IZaQbCTKZI — ariana (@ariiaarobinn) August 16, 2021

Why did I think it was a good idea to check Stephen Bear’s profile to see why everyone was talking about him ?? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5zhCUK3kFV — Andrew Wilson (@Andrew_GWilson) August 16, 2021

just woke up from a nap and seen why Stephen bear is trending 💀i’m away back to sleep #stephenbear pic.twitter.com/hxcdPu3voe — Jodie MćMahon (@McmahonJodie) August 16, 2021

WHY did i click to see why stephen bear is trending, pass me the bleach my eyes need a fkn wash pic.twitter.com/ram07CtsLI — grace🦋 (@graciellily) August 16, 2021

Ummm my biggest regret of the day is looking for why Stephen bear was trending pic.twitter.com/EpeWsvaM3p — IDK (@ahmurmur) August 16, 2021

I wonder why Stephen Bear is trending… pic.twitter.com/tnuEXNDrhM — James Ellis (@Niiicewun) August 16, 2021

Me when Stephen bear pipes up pic.twitter.com/Lmbq2Za9r1 — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) August 16, 2021

Who is Stephen Bear's girlfriend Jessica Smith?

Stephen Bear’s girlfriend Jessica Smith is a social media influencer. The 22 year old model posts content on Twitter, Instagram and OnlyFans. Smith has gained close to 100,000 likes on the adult content platform.

Jessica Smith boasts over 53,000 Twitter followers, sharing them with Stephen Bear.

Stephen Bear: A brief history of being distasteful online

Stephen Bear gained popularity after appearing on the 2011 British show Shipwrecked. The 31 year old had also starred in MTV’s reality show Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016. Bear received more recognition after winning the 18th season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

The reality TV show star brought himself into hot waters at the beginning of the month for posting adult content on Twitter, which he claimed made him a million dollars within 12 hours.

Earlier this year, Stephen Bear was also arrested for filming an intimate video and posting it online without the woman's consent.

Although the Shipwrecked star is being endlessly dragged online, it does not seem like he will be taking down the videos any time soon.

