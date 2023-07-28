What is the SuperMega controversy? Allegations explored as YouTube channel loses 10,000 subscribers in wake of Matt Watson statement

SuperMega is getting canceled by their followers after being accused of doing nothing about s*xual assault allegations against their artist DonDRRR. Artist and cosplayer Lex recently took to YouTube to accuse Don of getting intimate with her without her consent. Since the accusations made it to the internet, Matt Watson has announced that he will be canceling his upcoming shows. Don also took to Twitter to address the allegations.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information related to s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On July 27, Lex took to YouTube and uploaded a two-hour long video titled- My Experience With DonDRRR and SuperMega. She also took to Twitter and shared screenshots that detailed the alleged assault.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 120K views with the tweet that explained the assault gaining nearly five million views.

As per Social Blade, SuperMega lost over 10,000 subscribers today. This comes after Lex’s story made its way online.

Allegations against SuperMega’s artist DonDRRR explored

Lex extensively explained her experience with the artist on Twitter. She revealed that the assault took place in November 2021 when the pair were staying at Matt Watson’s residence. She revealed that DonDRRR forced her to perform s*xual acts. Lex also shared:

"The only reason it didn’t happen was because I was forced to physically resisted him when he didn’t listen to my verbal commands to stop."

Lex added that she wanted to address the matter with DonDRRR at Creator Clash 2022.

She then stated that she got in touch with SuperMega’s Matt and Ryan Elias to explain the alleged assault but the two gave her "mixed messages." She claimed that Ryan initially extended support however, two days later she received a call from Matt who explained that they did not "have to do anything" since DonDRRR was not an employee of theirs. They also reportedly told her that:

"this would be very bad for them if anyone found out."

She also claimed that Matt and Ryan had separate conversations with Don, where he stated that he "didn't know what he did wrong." This led to SuperMega advising her to "talk things out" with Don.

She went on to reveal that she and Rav were eventually kicked out of SuperMega by being gaslit of being lazy. This reportedly left them homeless and living out of their car.

For more details, readers can read about Lex’s experience on her Twitter account @niceupdog. She also shared screenshots of DonDRRR personally apologizing to her by saying that he was "sorry about the trip and everything before that." Lex noted that "everything before that" referred to her assault.

lex updog @niceupdog don’s last message to me apologizing for assaulting me by calling it “and everything before that” to not write it, matt telling me the day before i arrived don was there, ryan bringing up wanting to talk about don like drama+getting mad i was sad at his bday (day after i saw don) pic.twitter.com/3wGL5Cs2At " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3wGL5Cs2At" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3wGL5Cs2At" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3wGL5Cs2At

She also shared a screenshot of a message from Ryan where he told her that he was getting "standoffishness" signals from her when she refused to be cheerful at his birthday. She clarified in her tweet that the day of his birthday was just a day after she met Don.

After Lex’s story began making its rounds, Matt took to Twitter to announce that he was canceling his remaining last two shows. He also added that he will be addressing the matter "as soon as possible."

MATT WATSON @matthwatson Hey guys, with what’s being said right now I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to do a concert so I unfortunately am going to cancel the last 2 shows. I’ll have a response as soon as possible.

DonDRRR also took to Twitter to share his side of the story. He also issued an apology to Lex "for any trauma she may feel" about their now-former relationship.