What is systemic lupus erythematosus? Kathy Chow's cause of death and symptoms explored as Hong Kong star dies aged 57

Hong Kongese actress Kathy Chow passed away on December 11 at the age of 57. The news of her untimely demise was first announced by her studio in a statement posted on Weibo on Tuesday evening. It mentioned that Kathy Chow died from “an ineffective treatment for an undisclosed illness,” as per Dimsum Daily.

“May there be no sickness in heaven, and may we know and meet each other again in the next life,” the studio wrote.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, the news outlet confirmed that Kathy Chow suffered from an autoimmune disease called systematic lupus erythematosus (or simply lupus), for several years, which was further validated by her longtime close friend Tenky Tik Kai-man who is a well-known Hong Kongese actor and production manager.

Notably, Chow celebrated her 57th birthday on December 6 and even shared a video on Douyin (similar to TikTok), where she also conveyed her gratitude for all the birthday wishes from fans, followers, friends, and family.

All you need to know about systematic lupus erythematosus which Kathy Chow battled with

According to Dimsum Daily, systematic lupus erythematosus (lupus) is one of the most common systematic autoimmune diseases. It is widely prevalent in China with over one million active patients.

This chronic disease affects the skin, joints, lungs, kidneys, blood cells, brain, and heart. Lupus occurs when the immune system attacks its tissues by mistake, resulting in inflammation and permanent tissue damage, in a few cases.

The symptoms of lupus can range from arthritis to fevers. It can also be fatigue, rashes (butterfly rash on the face is common), sensitivity to the sun, severe hair loss, sore nose and mouth, Raynard’s phenomenon (color changes in fingers and toes), swollen glands, legs, and eyes, chest pain, headaches, dizziness, depression, seizures, and abdominal pain among others.

The main consequence of lupus is inflammation and tissue damage in various organs such as lupus nephritis in kidneys; seizures and memory troubles in the central nervous system; valve damage, pericarditis, and myocarditis in the heart; vasculitis and blood clots in blood vessels; and pleurisy in the lungs.

Dimsum Daily reported that women are nine times more likely to get affected by lupus compared to men and the disease usually happens between the ages of 15 and 45. Although it can affect anyone, some racial or ethnic groups—including Asians, American Indians, Hispanics, and African Americans—are more susceptible than others. Lupus can also strike people who have a family history of autoimmune diseases.

While the exact cause remains undetected, researchers claim that a “complex interplay” of genetic, hormonal, environmental, immune, and inflammatory factors contribute to lupus, as per the news outlet.

Medicine Plus states that people with lupus usually test positive for antinuclear antibody or ANA and have an abnormal heart sound called a heart friction rub or pleural friction rub, following which treatment for lupus can be started. Since there is no known cure for the disease, doctors try to control the symptoms.

Exploring, in brief, the career of Kathy Chow

Kathy Chow is best known for her role as Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 TVB drama The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber. She also appeared in other TVB shows in the late 1980s and 1990s including The Feud of Two Brothers (1986), Looking Back in Anger (1989), and Fight Back to School III (1993) among others.

A Hong Kong native, Kathy Chow was part of the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant in 1985, however, she moved to Beijing in 2003 where she appeared in various Chinese drama series and reality TV shows, as per China Daily. These include Ashes of Love, Count Your Lucky Star, The Empress of China, and The Legend of Condor Heroes.