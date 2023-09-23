What are Tabi shoes? 5 best products explored

Tabi shoes have recently been at the center of an intriguing internet storm. Earlier this month, a video narrating a stolen pair of Tabi Mary Janes went viral on TikTok, highlighting their popularity. The story resembled a scene from Sex and the City, but it was the Tabi shoes that grabbed everyone’s attention.

These shoes, much like the timeless Converse Chuck Taylors, have gained a cult following. Celebrities like Dua Lipa and Nick Jonas have frequently been spotted wearing these unique, hoof-shaped shoes, attesting to their versatility and ongoing trendiness. The fashion community remains divided on their appeal, but Tabi shoes have continued to make a statement since their debut.

Designed by Martin Margiela and inspired by traditional Japanese work shoes, Tabi shoes made their first appearance in the 1980s. With a starting price of ₹60,000, they’ve been a symbol of eccentricity and a badge of inclusion in the exclusive ‘if you know, you know’ club.

These shoes are available at high-end retailers and online platforms. Due to their popularity, especially among Gen Z on TikTok, they are often featured in exclusive collections and limited editions. The prices vary, but the uniqueness and exclusivity of Tabi pieces make them a worthwhile investment for fashion lovers.

Exploring 5 Best Tabi Shoes

1) Maison Margiela Tabi Boots

Maison Margiela Tabi Boots (Image via Twitter/@boymolish)

The original Tabi boots that debuted in 1988 were a classic. With their signature split-toe design and high heels, they've become a fashion icon. Celebrities and influencers alike have been seen flaunting these boots, solidifying their status in the fashion world.

2) Tabi Mary Janes

Expand Tweet

Mary Janes has made a huge comeback, thanks to Tabi’s unique twist to the design. Their popularity skyrocketed recently due to a viral TikTok video. This style offers a perfect balance between tradition and modernity, making them a favorite among fashion enthusiasts.

3) Tabi Ballet Flats

Expand Tweet

The Ballet Flats version brings comfort without compromising style. With the signature split toe, these flats offer a chic alternative to heels while still making a statement. They’re perfect for those who prefer comfort along with a high-fashion aesthetic.

4) Tabi Sneakers

Tabi Sneakers (Image via Twitter/@unknownguwst)

For those who lean towards casual style, the Tabi Sneakers are a must-have. Infusing traditional design with modern sneaker comfort, they're a trendy choice for everyday wear. This style showcases the versatility of Tabi shoes in adapting to different fashion needs.

5) Tabi High Heels

Expand Tweet

Elevating the traditional design, Tabi High Heels are for bold fashion aficionados. The cloven-shaped design paired with a high heel makes a daring statement. This style is proof of Tabi’s ability to blend eccentricity with elegance.

Tabi shoes, with their distinctive split-toe design and cultural history, have cemented their place in the fashion world. Despite dividing opinions, they’ve amassed a dedicated following, including celebrities and TikTokers.

The variety in styles, from classic boots to modern sneakers, showcases their versatility. The recent viral incident only underscores their ongoing allure, proving that these shoes are not just a fleeting trend, but a lasting symbol of eccentricity and style. Tabi pieces continue to leave an indelible hoof print on the fashion landscape.