What is Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry's net worth? Details explored

Kailyn Lowry is a reality television star who first appeared as a teenager on the reality television series 16 and Pregnant on MTV. She later appeared on the spinoff reality series Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 chronicled Kailyn Lowry's tumultuous romantic life. She had her first son, Isaac, with Jo Riviera. After the couple broke up, she married Javi Marroquin in 2012, and the couple welcomed their son Lincoln into the world a year later.

After their 2016 breakup, Lowry remarried and had two more boys, Lux and Creed, with her ex, Chris Lopez. In 2022, she welcomed her son Rio with her current boyfriend, Elijah. Kailyn Lowry welcomed a set of twins with Elijah on January 19, 2024.

As the reality television star famous for Teen Mom welcomes another set of children, her current net worth stands at $25,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kailyn Lowry's net worth has witnessed a massive decline over the years due to poor financial decisions

Kailyn Lowry rose to fame when she appeared in Teen Mom, an MTV series. She even appeared in the spinoff series Teen Mom 2, and it is reported that she accumulated quite a considerable amount of net worth from her appearances on these shows.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, currently, Kailyn Lowry has a net worth of around $25,000. Her current net worth is a major departure from what her net worth used to be a few years back. In 2018, her net worth was $4 million, and in 2022, it dropped to $900,000.

The drop in her net worth has been attributed to poor financial decisions on her part. She lost over $250,000 in stock market investments and even lost part of her net worth due to gambling. Lowry had filed for bankruptcy back in 2018 and has even been involved in several lawsuits.

Kailyn was struggling with debt and even borrowed money from her family, friends, and co-stars. She still owes them around $1 million. However, Lowry has earned quite a lot over the years; she owns her hair care line and even appears on a regular podcast titled Barely Famous.

Lowry has written four books over the years titled Pride Over Pity (2014), A Letter of Love (2018), Hustle & Heart (2016), and Love is Bubblegum (2015). These contributed to her earnings along with the reported (as per Forbes) earnings of around $5,000 per episode during the filming of Teen Mom 2.

More about Kailyn Lowry

Lowry was born in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and was part of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant when she was pregnant with her first son, Isaac. The strain of juggling their separate lives and raising their child caused her relationship with Isaac's father, Jo Rivera, to break down.

Kailyn moved out amid their frequent arguments. As she turned to Jordan, her coworker, for emotional support during Jo's custody fight, their romance grew increasingly serious.

During season 4 of the series, she married Javi Marroquin and had a son with him. As per The Sun, she had two other sons and happily announced her pregnancy with twins in October 2023. She left Teen Mom after 11 seasons with MTV and is currently happily hosting a regular and thriving podcast.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her sixth and seventh children, a set of twins, on January 19, 2024.