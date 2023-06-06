What is Tex Mex Motors on Netflix all about? Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix is adding to its growing list of reality shows with another exciting watch, Tex Mex Motors. The series will follow the exciting stories of how "junkers" are turned into "jewels" in the hands of a group of professionals who specialize in the radical restoration of scrapped cars. For all the car lovers out there, the Netflix show is a must-watch.

The platform released the trailer for the upcoming reality show last month and viewers got a glimpse into how a team of pros take old cars from Mexico to El Paso and transform them into something exquisite. The abandoned cars are turned into something that everyone would want to get their hands on.

Tex Mex Motors: What to expect from the new exclusive reality show on Netflix?

Tex Mex Motors is scheduled for release on June 9, 2023, exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform. Like all shows on Netflix, the reality series can be watched only with a subscription to the streaming platform.

The official synopsis of the show, released by Netflix, reads as follows:

“Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.”

The short and crisp description drops a hint regarding what to expect in the upcoming series, without revealing too much. The show will prove to be interesting for gearheads who are inquisitive about how to upgrade their own vehicles. So, for some valuable tips from the restoration crew, tune in to Netflix this June 9 for Tex Mex Motors.

The trailer opens with one of the crew members lamenting how it is hard to find a well-priced classic car in the US. However, Mexico still remains a virtual gold mine of forgotten and undervalued classics. This is why their search for some rare gems takes place in the junkyards of Mexico and this team of professionals eventually gets their finds over the border to work on them.

Their job is to turn these pieces of scrap metal into one-of-a-kind masterpieces that would attract top buyers who are willing to pay a pretty penny for these works of art. The trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of the team setting up shop right in El Paso, where we see them working on different cars and dealing with their exclusive clients who are looking to upgrade their own vehicles with the help of this team of pros.

Explore the cast and crew of Tex Mex Motors

One of the main cast members is Rob Pitts aka Rabbit, who is the owner of a YouTube channel with over 124,000 subscribers. He is known to have bought and sold thousands of cars all over the USA. In the Netflix series, he will be extending his expertise in customizing cars to the viewers of the show.

Another cast member is Sammy Maloof whose special talent is building high horse-powered racing engines with his special custom combinations. Maloof has been featured in many popular magazines and television shows and he also worked as a Hollywood stuntman for over 25 years. He performed stunts for movies such as Mission Impossible, Fast and Furious, Burn Notice, Three Kings, The Hitcher and many more.

Tex Mex Motors is definitely a must-watch for all car lovers out there. Catch the series dropping its first season on Netflix this June 9.

Poll : 0 votes