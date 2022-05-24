What does “The Golden Putter” means in Holey Moley? Air time, plot and more about Season 4 Episode 4

Holey Moley season 4 will air its episode 4 on May 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The upcoming episode will see Stephen Curry in trouble with Pepe the King Prawn and one golfer receiving a golden putter, sealing a place in the finals.

The miniature-golf game showcases golf lovers from across the world competing "on a supersized course” to receive the iconic "Holey Moley" plaid jacket, golden putter, and a huge cash prize.

All about Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 4

A putter is a club that is used in the game to make short and low-speed strokes to roll the ball into the hole from a short distance.

In the Holeywood round of the show, players try to grab one of the four stars on the moving red carpet. The position of the ball depends on the star the player catches. If the player is unable to land on any stars, they would then putt from the Riggle Drop Zone.

The two best putters will then face each other to win the golden putter, the Holey Moley plaid jacket, and a place in the season finale to compete for $250,000.

Episode 4 of the game show will air on Tuesday with an interesting turn of events. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Pepe's Ransom Plan Continues, reads:

"Pepe the King Prawn and Stephen Curry form an unlikely friendship; dreams come true on Holeywood as one competitor leaves with a golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals."

Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 3 recap

Episode 3 of the competition was full of fun challenges where players were giving their best shots to win the rounds. In last week's episode, Bear, Bear, BEAR!, the eight world-class athletes put their skills to the test in Corn Hole, The Distractor, and The Pecker to earn a spot in the finals.

Holey Moley host Rob Riggle’s wish also came true on last week's episode. He was wishing for a bear to be in The Distractor for the past three seasons. His wish was finally granted in season 4.

In round 2 of episode 3, the players had to cross the hurdle with the bear standing beside them trying to distract them from winning the challenge. Other hurdles that players crossed were:

1) The Corn Hole – To avoid getting a penalty, the players must cross the course before the big kernels on the corn pop.

2) The Distractor – With bear as the Distractor, players had to sink a 12-foot putt to move to the next round.

3) The Pecker – Again to avoid penalties and earn a spot in the final, players had to grab a red feather from the bobbing woodpecker's head.

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition features commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry alongside some surprise guest stars.

To see who won the golden putter, tune in on Tuesday on ABC to watch the upcoming episode of Holey Moley, which is produced by The Unanimous Media and Eureka Productions. Viewers can also watch the show on Hulu.

