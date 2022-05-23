The American Rescue Dog Show cast list: Rob Riggle, Paula Abdul and others in ABC’s new TV show

Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle are set to host another game show, The American Rescue Dog Show, on ABC. The show will air on May 25, 2022, 9/8c along with ESPN's Monica McNutt, who will be serving as the sideline correspondent.

The American Rescue Dog Show will showcase rescued pups and feature dog-loving judges who will judge pooches from around the country as they “strut their fluff” and compete for the title of Best In Rescue. In the end, an additional $100,000 donation will be made in their honor to a local animal welfare organization.

All about The American Rescue Dog Show cast list

Rob Riggle

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Kansas, Rob Riggle attended Shawnee Mission South High School and graduated with a B.A. in Theater & Film from the University of Kansas.

Before making it big in the entertainment world, Riggle was still on active duty with the United States Marine Corps. The actor joined the Marine Corps in 1990 when he was 19-years-old and served in various countries, including Liberia, Afghanistan, and Albania. After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Colonel Riggle retired from the Marine Corps Reserve with more than 21 medals and ribbons, as per his official website.

The comedian has been a part of comedic films and television for more than 15 years. He is best known for his acting in TV shows and movies namely Saturday Night Live (2004-05), Modern Family, Angie Tribeca, Bob's Burgers, Son of Zorn, The Office, New Girl, The League, Drunk History, The Hangover, Let's Be Cops, Step Brothers, 12 Strong, among others.

Paula Abdul

Born in California to Jewish parents, choreographer, actress, and television personality, Paula Julie Abdul began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers at the age of 18. After being discovered by The Jacksons, she choreographed the video for their single Torture and has since then choreographed multiple music videos for several stars.

The singer also released her debut studio album, Forever Your Girl, in 1988. Her album was the most successful debut album in the history of that time. It was later certified 7×platinum by the RIAA. The Primetime Emmy Awards winner has also acted in many TV shows and films including, Junior High School, A Sister's Secret, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Celebrity Ghost Stories, and Neighbours, among others.

In May 2009, the dog lover helped raise awareness about National Guide Dog Month. She even teamed up with Dick Van Patten to help people with blindness walk with the help of guide dogs.

Other stars who will be guest judges on The American Rescue Dog Show are Leslie Jordan and Yvette Nicole Brown.

According to the official synopsis of the show:

"In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more."

It further continues:

"A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor."

Tune in on Wednesday on ABC to watch the two-hour special The American Rescue Dog Show, which is created by Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz with Jill Goularte, Jennifer Schulz, Michael Levitt, and Charles Wachter serving as executive producers of the show.

Edited by Khushi Singh