What did 'The Philadelphia Chicken Man' do? Alexander Tominsky eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days

Alexander Tominsky, a restaurant server from Philadelphia, recently completed the challenge of eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. While the task seemed impossible, Alexander managed to complete the task on November 6, 2022, and instantly became an internet sensation.

He completed the 40th day with his 40 rotisserie chickens at a Philly pier, where tons of people went and cheered for him. He also posted his achievement on social media, where he can be seen between a group of people cheering for him.

Now known as the “Philadelphia Chicken Man,” Alexander Tominsky is a 31-year-old restaurant server in Philadelphia who began his poultry parable in September.

“I ate Chicken”: Twitter bio of Philadelphia Chicken Man after eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days

With more than 38,000 followers on Twitter, the Philadelphia resident completed the unusual challenge. Needless to say, following the completion of his 40th meal of rotisserie chickens, Tominsky went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Over the last 40 days, was constantly updating his progress on social media. On day 11 of the challenge, he tweeted that he will be updating his followers as he gets closer to his goal.

smooth recess @AlexiconTom I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you. I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you. https://t.co/HlFYrzGQIN

He also posted a picture of himself on the 36th day and captioned it:

“36 consecutive days eating an entire rotisserie chicken.”

Throughout the challenge, Alexander kept updating his followers about his progress by religiously posting a picture every few days. He also invited them through a Twitter announcement.

Through this post, he also specified that it is not a “party.”

After he was done with his challenge of eating 40 rotisserie chickens, he was interviewed by several publications. In an interview with the New York Times, he claimed that he did this only to make people smile.

He said that since "much of the world is in pain," he decided to do something that brings him pain to "make others smile." He added:

“Sounds weird. But I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason.”

At the same time, he also claimed that he was extremely bloated from too much sodium in the chicken. He added that on day 11 of eating the rotisserie chickens, he was unable to stomach the bird as it took more than two hours to finish the whole thing.

Alexander said that at the end of the challenge, he lost nearly 16 pounds as the chicken was his only meal of the day.

