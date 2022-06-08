What did Theodore Ellis do? NYC man arrested for attacking woman in Bronx subway tracks 

Police detained Theodore Ellis in connection with the Bronx subway assault where a 52-year-old woman was tossed onto the tracks that resulted in the victim suffering from a broken collarbone. A newly released surveillance video showed the incident that took place around 4:40 pm on Sunday.

Theodore Ellis, 31, is being held in custody after purportedly pushing the woman onto the train rails at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station in the Bronx's Longwood neighborhood. According to reports, Ellis is being charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Greg Kelly @gregkellyusa Here's the "tough guy" who THREW A WOMAN (allegedly) onto the Train Tracks. His name is Theodore Ellis, but I call him "Terrible Teddy"-we gotta keep an eye on this case because The DA in The Bronx is one of those crazy WOKE JOKES. "Terrible Teddy" must be Severely Punished!

Officials told sources that,

"New York Police have charged a man who they say threw a woman onto subway tracks in an unprovked attack over the weekend."

Theodore Ellis 'didn't realize his strength' while tossing a woman off the pavement edge

Jacqueline Phillips @jphilli88 This is really sick & not the 1st time someone has done this-NYC subway-Arrested 30 yr suspect Theodore Ellis-should be charged with attempted murder or else something wrong with NY criminal laws/prosecution-only charged with assault & reckless endangerment.



Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC NYC, we need your eyes and ears to find this individual who pushed a fellow New Yorker on the subway tracks at the Westchester and Jackson Avenue station in #TheBronx. Fortunately, she's recovering, but if you have info—call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS

As per reports by ABC7 news, Ellis was drunk and he 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw the woman onto the subway tracks.

Reportedly, the victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital with a broken collarbone, multiple cuts and bruises. She is said to be recovering from the injuries she suffered in the attack. Police have not revealed her identity yet.

A screengrab shows the accused in white tank top allegedly grabbing the woman around her neck before throwing her onto the rails (Image via Facebook)

In the viral video provided by the officials, the man and woman appeared to be facing each other approximately 6 feet from the edge of the train station. Soon after, Theodore Ellis grabbed the woman from behind, gripped her with both hands, and hurled her into the tracks. Before falling over the train tracks, the victim collided with the platform.

According to police, Theodore Ellis has no recollection of what the woman said to him before the attack.

The defendant was wearing a white tank top, shorts, a backward baseball cap and a backpack, appearing to clutch the woman before flinging her into the tracks.

There was no train approaching the station at the time of the occurrence, so other commuters were ready to aid the woman in pulling her back onto the platform.

A screengrab shows the woman being thrown onto the subway track by the accused (Image via Facebook)

An NYPD spokesperson told sources that Theodore Ellis' rap sheet dates back to 2009 with charges that include criminal possession of marijuana, assault, torture, and injury of not feeding animal, aggravated harressment, obstruction of governmental administration (OJA), forgery, and possession of a forged instrument.

The incident was the latest in a series of violent attacks on one of the world's busiest transportation systems even after Mayor Eric Adams made promises to crack down on crime.

2022 saw a 57.5 percent increase in transit crime in New York, compared to 2021.

According to a police complaint, a man had his wrist sliced and arteries torn in the Bronx subway last Wednesday after an argument over loud music.

In another incident a week ago, a perpetrator drew a knife at a man in the subway on Atlantic Avenue following a 'dispute,' and stabbed him numerous times in the head and torso.

