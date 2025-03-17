What is TikTok's viral Jersey Mike’s Sub hack to avoid soggy bread? Details explored

The Jersey Mike’s Sub hack trending on TikTok involves cutting subs into strips and dipping them in oil and vinegar to prevent soggy bread. Created by user @elizabethphiatt97 on TikTok, the method addresses a common issue with subs ordered “Mike’s Way” (topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinegar, oil, oregano, and salt), which can become soggy during takeout. By requesting the dressings on the side, customers maintain the bread’s texture while retaining the signature flavors.

The hack gained traction after Jersey Mike’s official TikTok account praised its creativity. While optional, cutting the sub into strips simplifies dipping, though some note ingredients may slip out. The method is only available in-store, as online orders can’t request side dressings.

The Jersey Mike’s sub hack: The oil & vinegar trick

Ask for olive oil and red wine vinegar in separate containers (Image via Jersey Mike's)

The Jersey Mike’s Sub hack requires ordering subs without the standard “Mike’s Way” toppings. Instead, customers can ask for olive oil and red wine vinegar on the side. The sub can then be sliced into strips, which are dipped into the dressings. This prevents the bread from absorbing moisture during transit, preserving its crunch.

How to request the hack in-store

To replicate the Jersey Mike’s Sub hack, customers must:

Skip “Mike’s Way” when ordering. Request oil and vinegar in separate containers. Cut the sub into strips post-purchase for easier dipping.

Online orders can’t customize dressings this way, making in-store visits necessary.

TikTok reactions highlight mixed results

The hack also suggests cutting the sub into pieces to dip it better (Image via Jersey Mike’s)

Comments on @elizabethphiatt97’s video ranged from praise (“changed my life”) to skepticism about practicality. Jersey Mike’s TikTok account called the strips “cute,” acknowledging the trend. Users noted the method works best for subs with wet ingredients, like tuna, but may cause fillings to slip out of smaller pieces.

Pros and cons of the dipping method

Pros:

Preserves bread texture during transport.

Allows flavor customization per bite.

Cons:

Ingredients may fall out of sliced strips.

Not available for online orders.

Jersey Mike’s month of giving supports local charities

Month of Giving begins in March (Image via Jersey Mike’s)

Beyond the Jersey Mike’s Sub hack, the chain is running its annual Month of Giving in March 2025. Customers can donate to over 200 local charities at checkout. On March 26, dubbed Day of Giving, 100% of nationwide sales will be donated to these causes. The initiative, promoted on Instagram with the hashtag #JerseyMikesGives, aligns with the brand’s community-focused ethos.

New grilled and roasted chicken subs debut

In January 2025, Jersey Mike’s introduced two limited-time subs: the Grilled Spicy Chicken Italian and Roasted Chicken Breast. Available as subs or bowls, these items feature seasoned chicken with toppings like peppers, onions, and provolone. Customers earned double loyalty points on these purchases through January. The Instagram post labeled them as limited-time items, but the subs remain available as of March 17, per the brand’s official website.

The Jersey Mike’s Sub hack offers a clever workaround for soggy bread, particularly for takeout. While not ideal for all subs, it’s a practical option for those prioritizing crunch.

Meanwhile, the chain’s Month of Giving and new chicken subs reflect its dual focus on innovation and community support. As TikTok trends and seasonal menus evolve, Jersey Mike’s continues to blend customer creativity with charitable initiatives.

