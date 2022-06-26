What time does Battle on The Beach Season 2 Episode 4 air? Release date and more details explored

It's time to go to the kid's room. Battle on The Beach Season 2 Episode 4, titled Kids' Room Rivalry, airs on Sunday, June 26 on HGTV at 9.00 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the show on the network's website and application.

HGTV'S renovation contest Battle on The Beach Season 2 features three HGTV stars, Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria, competing against each other by mentoring a team of two renovators to transform three similar beach houses. The series description reads:

"Three skilled teams hit the beach to renovate identical beachfront properties. With some help from Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak, they'll compete to wow the judges with their home remodels and walk away with a $50,000 cash prize!"

The winning team of each challenge gets $3000 in hand.

What to expect from Battle on The Beach Season 2 Episode 4?

Tonight on Battle on The Beach, Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria's team will compete against each other to renovate the kids' room by putting on their creative hats. The winning team will win $3000.

The episode description reads,

"With three challenges left, the teams are eager to increase the value of their respective homes; as they get ready to design the kids' rooms, the competitors will have the perfect opportunity to let their creative side show."

What happened on Battle on The Beach last week?

Last week on Battle on The Beach, the teams renovated the living rooms of their respective beach houses. HGTV renovators instructed the teams to add certain architectural elements to the room. Ty added a custom-vintage fireplace to the room decorated with oversized light fixtures, with a budget of $11,000. Wally and Jaqueline added a custom-built coffee table and a wooden vintage mantle.

They also built custom legs for the table and pushed off half the kitchen space to construct a bathroom. They repaired the holes in the ceiling with mud holes. Alison’s team removed the windows from the room and installed a stone fireplace to decorate the room. Their budget was $11,000. Her team also added a bathroom cum powder room to get an edge over other teams.

The episode description reads,

"The teams prepare to take on the living room, but they are left with limited time and tight budgets for this vital space. They'll have to channel their DIY skills to save on costs and showcase custom elements with a nautical twist."

The two decorated the living room with three portholes, which they bought with Alison’s advice. The judges were impressed by the decoration but felt that the bathroom was small. Roosevelt and Brandon installed a wine fridge in the room along with a modern fireplace.

Their budget for the living room was $10,000. The teams were allocated a $1000 budget to buy accessories and antique pieces from the Nautical Antique shop to decorate the room.

Roosevelt and Brandon decorated the living room in a French Modern Style by painting the walls white and installing a custom-built fireplace. They then decorated the room with burnt wood in the middle.

Battle on The Beach airs every Sunday on HGTV at 9.00 pm ET.

