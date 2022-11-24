What time and channel is Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? Where to watch, streaming, schedule and more 

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a festival essential that promises jaw-dropping shows of pageantry and fun. The cherished tradition is back once again to kick off the upcoming holiday season. This year’s procession will mark the 96th year of Macy’s legendary marches.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade will make its way through the streets of New York City on November 24 by starting at the 77th Street and Central Park West. The march will then travel down to Columbus Circle before turning onto Central Park South. It will then make its final turn and head towards Macy’s Herald Square and end at 7th avenue.

Keen followers will be able to view four new balloons, 12 marching bands and five new floats including that of animated dog Bluey, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Baby Shark among others. 25 performers, including Mariah Carey, who has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas, will be singing her classic All I Want for Christmas Is You at Macy’s as well.

During her Instagram announcement to take part in the parade, Carey shared:

“My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS”

What time and where to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Thanksgiving festivities will air on NBC, Telemundo, CBS, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu Live, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Those interested can tune into the channels at 9 am ET/PT. The parade and its livestreaming are to end at 12 pm ET/PT.

If one misses the event, the parade will be shown again on NBC at 2 pm ET on the same day.

Sources claim that Peacock is the best streaming platform to view the event.

If one wishes to watch the parade live, it is recommended to get to the venue early. People have been asked to not watch the parade on the 77th Street and Central Park West, on 6th Avenue between 34th and 38th Streets or in front of Macy’s Hearld Square due to the limited space in these areas.

There will be no public viewing in Central Park West as well.

Umbrellas, large bags, chairs, alcoholic beverages, drones, e-cigarettes and backpacks are prohibited.

Who will be performing this year at the Thanksgiving Day parade?

This year's lineup includes Jordin Sparks, Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Big Time Rush, Betty Who, Sean Paul, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Floria Estefan and her daughter Emily and grandson Sasha.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stars Adam Devine, Flura Borg and Sarah Hyland will also be making an appearance.

Broadway fanatics will also be treated to a performance by Funny Girl’s leading lady Lea Michele and the cast. The casts of Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, Radio City Rockettes and The Lion King will also be performing from their respective shows.

As mentioned before, Mariah Carey will also be performing her Christmas anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You in front of Macy’s on the 34th Street in Manhattan.

