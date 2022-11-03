What time Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 6 air on FOX? Wedding menu challenge, release date and more

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 is back with another episode and this time, viewers can hear wedding bells ringing.

Returning to the set is a champion looking to the contestants to help make his wedding magical. In the upcoming episode of the cooking show, Battle of the Ages continues, as per the format of the latest season.

The competing chefs, who will be divided based on their age, will aim to help the soon-to-be married couple come up with their wedding menu.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Season 20 winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter the kitchen and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu; it's a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for."

Hell’s Kitchen’s upcoming episode will air on Thursday, November 3, at 8 pm ET, on Fox TV.

Trenton Garvey returns to Hell’s Kitchen in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 6 titled Til Chef Do Us Part, season 20’s winner Trenton Garvey enters the kitchen with his wife-to-be Macy.

The two teams must create the couple’s wedding menu which they will serve to unexpected guests.

Trenton won the show in 2019, but was not allowed to disclose it to anyone since the show, much like a lot of other productions, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the previous season aired, the Hell’s Kitchen winner sat down with Mashed to talk about the show.

He said having to keep his victory a secret was the hardest thing he ever had to do. He further added that sometimes people didn’t take him seriously and all he wants to say was that he does certain things in a certain way because legendary chef Gordan Ramsey taught him to do it that way.

He added that Gordon was his favorite chef and that when he finally met him, it was exactly how he expected him to be, also stating:

"So, once I finally got to meet Chef Ramsey in person, he was just like that! He didn’t sugarcoar things. He lets you know."

It was only after he won Hell’s Kitchen that Trenton proposed to his girlfriend Macy, who was present for season 20’s finale episode. The two will now make their way back to the kitchen to see the next class in action, leaving it to the Battle of the Ages cast to come up with a menu which they will serve at their wedding.

In the previous episode, nobody was eliminated, so it is a possibility that this episode will feature a double elimination. Stay tuned to see what happens when the contestants go up against each other once again.

What happened previously on Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 5?

Last week’s episode featured a breakfast challenge, which saw the contestants woken up early to serve “very very special guests.” The Red and Blue team had to prepare a multi-course breakfast consisting of a pear salad, an orange passionfruit cooler, and firehouse potatoes.

They were given a choice for the entree and had to choose between steak, eggs, pancakes, or a breakfast sandwich. Whichever team served their section first would win. In the end, the red team won, but nobody was sent home.

