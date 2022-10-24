What time Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 episode 9 airs on Bravo? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 is set to air its ninth episode on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:15 pm ET/PT on Bravo. In the new episode, viewers will see the girls sharing some good news with their loved ones.

The synopsis of episode 9, titled Hello, Dali!, reads:

"After getting her designs down the runway, Victoria shares some big news with her mum. Margaux sees her slip dress idea coming to fruition."

Real Girlfriends in Paris follows the lives of six best friends - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito - who have shifted to Paris to make their mark.

All about Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 episode 9

In episode 9, fans will witness Victoria finally getting her designs on the runway and seeing her hard work pay off. She later sits down with her mother to share some big news.

Before moving to Paris in 2017, Victoria had never been out of Texas. She got her first passport just before moving to Paris, and took a leap of faith and moved to the City of Lights to build her life and become a fashion designer. In the trailer, she says:

“My goal in Paris is to prove myself and fall in love.”

On the other hand, Margaux, who went to school at the American School in Paris, the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design and FIT, is over the moon about her new venture as the idea of starting a slip-dress business is finally taking shape.

In the new episode, viewers will also see Alex dropping a huge bomb about their relationship on Adja, taking everyone by surprise. Post the revelation, Anya will be seen helping Adja manage her stress levels as they get ready to welcome guests at The Maison Firestone event later in the evening.

About Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1

Real Girlfriends in Paris films the struggles and romances of the six best friends as they try to find their identity in a new city. The synopsis of Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 reads:

“Six bold twentysomething American women experience their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world, Paris! While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city.”

The synopsis further explains:

“Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.”

Prior to appearing on the show, Adja was a little “skeptical about (the authenticity of) reality television,” but the young star soon revealed that she was glad to have joined the Real Girlfriends in Paris team. Adja further revealed that the show's producers did not direct or guide them during filming, which made the show as genuine as possible. Adja explained to TODAY:

“I think that the longevity of this show, should it happen, would be because it’s a show about friendship. It’s a show about girls who have solidarity with each other because they’re in a very unique situation together. I hope that we get some fans out of it because personally, I think it’s pretty different in a really positive light.”

Tune in on Monday on Bravo to watch the new episode of Real Girlfriends in Paris, which is produced by Goodbye Pictures. Viewers can also stream the reality show on Peacock, which will be available on the platform the day after it airs on Bravo.

