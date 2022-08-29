Who is Adja Toure? Meet Real Girlfriends in Paris cast member with an Ivy League degree

Bravo is taking us all to Paris for its Real Girlfriends in Paris series and we can’t keep calm! The series will follow 6 young American women who will move to Paris and are enjoy their best lives. Real Girlfriends in Paris will premiere on September 5 on Bravo at 9:15 pm ET.

The series will feature Adja, who owns Atelier Toure LLC, making a career pivot into the beauty world and entering the dating scene in France. A Cornell University alum Adja Toure will appear on the show. Adja only visited Paris once as a child but always wanted to go back to France.

Who is Real Girlfriends in Paris cast member Adja Toure?

Adja Toure is 24-years-old who has a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration from Cornell University. She was a part of many committees at the university, including the Cornell University Chorus and the National Society for Minorities in Hospitality.

She worked at the university as an administrative assistant and a Student Programs and Campaign Outreach Intern. She graduated from the university in 2018. Toure volunteers as a musical performer in local schools, community centers, and nursing homes and is a reputed member of the Music Verse society.

She has interned for the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and Julie Lundy Event Designs as a special events intern. She then worked as the head of marketing for Gymtergrity and as the Institutional Client Business Summer Analyst for BlackRock.

The Real Girlfriends in Paris cast member has also worked as a merchandiser in Walmart eCommerce and as a Sr. analyst at The Cookware Company. Adja worked as the Senior Brand Operations Manager at the Ecommerce Solutions Company for 5 months before founding Atelier Toure LLC in July 2022.

She continues to post her own food recipes on Instagram on a separate account with the user ID labellequicuisine.

In the trailer for Real Girlfriends in Paris, Adja can be seen getting excited about meeting French men while complaining about American men. Fans will see her take a leap into the French dating scene by overcoming her trust issues. It also looks in the trailer that someone is throwing wine at her, so there will a lot to unfold when the series premieres.

More about Real Girlfriends in Paris

Real Girlfriends in Paris will follow six young women in their 20s who are living their best lives by pursuing their career dreams and romantic adventures. They will move to Paris in search of something new. The series will also showcase them fighting with one another and going on a different path to find themselves.

The description of the series reads:

"In Paris, six bold 20-something American women experience their wildest adventure yet. While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city."

It further adds:

"Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging lifelong friendships are endless."

The women are:

Anya Firestone

Emily Gorelik

Margaux Lignel

Kacey Margo

Adja Toure

Victoria Zito

Real Girlfriends in Paris will air every Monday on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Episodes of the show will also be made available on Peacock and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

