What time does This Is Us Season 6 return? Release date, plot and more about episode 16

NBC's This Is Us Season 6 returns on May 10 at 9.00 PM ET/PT, with its episode 16 titled Family Meeting.

NBC's most popular drama has only three episodes left, and the next one looks particularly intense. Episode 16 of This Is Us Season 6 will concentrate on the consequences of Miguel's death and how it has affected Rebecca's life while Kevin, Kate, and Randall face their own struggles concerning their mother.

Episode 16's official synopsis states:

"The Big Three make a plan for Rebecca."

The episode's description suggests that Kevin, Kate, and Randall will meet to discuss Rebecca's future, with the goal of making a decision.

Release date, plot, and more about This Is Us Season 6 episode 16

Previously in episode 7, Rebecca assembled her children and Miguel for her own family meeting. She told them that Miguel would be her executor if someday she was to become unable to make her own choices. Meanwhile, Kate would fill Miguel's place if he wasn't present.

During Season 6 episode 15 of This Is Us, Miguel passed away shortly after Kate and Phillip were married. Since the passing of their primary caregiver, the Big Three must come together to choose the best course of action for their mother.

In that regard, Randall convenes a family meeting for the Big Three in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16. But, as we all know, Kate is the one who finally makes the choice for Rebecca's care.

This Is Us Episode 16 preview shows Randall making a statement:

"My mother was magic. We need to pay her back for everything she did … I think we need to have a family meeting."

The situation gets pretty intense between the Big Three during the previously mentioned meeting. Following Miguel's demise, Kevin, Kate, and Randall all appear to have conflicting beliefs about what is best for Rebecca.

With Toby's advice on how best to deal with this tough issue, Kate gets some much-needed reassurance from her former partner. The latter, perhaps inspired by her conversation with Toby, takes a stance against her brothers.

Whenever the Pearson family gets together, it never fails to bring tears to our eyes, and we have no doubt that the meeting between Kevin, Kate, and Randall on Season 6 Episode 16 will be no exception.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Huertas, who portrays Miguel on the show, highlighted his character's commitment to his wife and the impact his death will have on the next episode:

"Miguel loves Rebecca, and he wants to be there for her when she’s dying. But at the same time, I loved how they told the story, how they brought Miguel’s conclusion around. I just thought it was done so well. And at the perfect time. It’s a couple of episodes before the end."

He added:

"Also, Rebecca has some problems, but she’s doing pretty well in [this] episode, right? So we know that when two people who are so connected and love each other so much, when one of them passes on, the other one is usually quick to decline. So in the next three episodes, it’ll justify the rapid decline that she may have."

Huertas also mentions Rebecca's deteriorating health conditions owing to Miguel's demise that will be shown in the final episodes of the season.

Season 6 Episode 16, titled Family Meeting, of This Is Us, will air on Tuesday, May 10 at 9.00 PM ET on NBC.

