What time will 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 air on Fox? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 is expected to drop on Fox on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing sixth season has received critical acclaim, thanks to its highly intense and dramatic storyline that continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats, similar to the previous seasons.

The show depicts a number of firefighters and paramedics who put their lives on the line to rescue others. It also explores their complex and tumultuous personal lives. It features Angela Bassett in one of the major roles, along with numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 will depict how Team 118 tries to rescue two roommates

A brief 30-second promo for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 offers a peek into the many important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Lost & Found, the episode will focus on Team 118 trying to rescue two roommates from a landfill as well as a woman.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Athena set out to track down a missing boy in a busy shopping mall. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''The 118 race to rescue two roommates desperately trying to find a needle in a haystack at a landfill, and help a woman whose nightmare dream suddenly becomes a painful reality; Athena and Maddie team up to find a missing boy in a crowded mall.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are being kept under tight wraps. Titled Death and Taxes, the previous episode depicted how a fire broke out in an accountant's office. Elsewhere, things took a devastating turn after a suspect, whom Athena arrested, died in custody.

As the story continues to get more complicated and intense, fans can look forward to a thrilling end to what's been a complete rollercoaster ride. As of now, the series is yet to be renewed or canceled. Viewers can expect a positive update from the network soon.

More details about 9-1-1 plot and cast

9-1-1 chronicles the chaotic and eventful lives of several paramedics and firefighters who desperately try to save people's lives every day whilst putting themselves in the way of harm. The show respectfully captures the various dangers they need to tackle daily as part of their jobs.

Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show reads:

''The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.''

The description further reads:

''The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.''

Angela Bassett is one of the leading stars and her performance as Athena Grant-Nash is one of the defining elements of the show. She's wonderfully supported by a brilliant cast that includes the likes of Oliver Stark, Connie Britton, Peter Krause, and many others.

