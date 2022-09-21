What time will A Jazzman's Blues air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Tyler Perry's drama

Netflix's new drama film, A Jazzman's Blues, is set to arrive on the streaming platform on September 23, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. The film focuses on a mysterious murder case that unveils a devastating decades-long tale of romance, lies, and secrets.

The film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer in the lead roles and many others in prominent supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out details about A Jazzman's Blues arriving on Netflix.

A Jazzman's Blues promises to be dreamy

A Jazzman's Blues is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 12:00 am PT. On August 23, 2022, the streaming platform shared the official trailer for the film, which opens with the two lead characters sharing a heartfelt kiss, as the voiceover says,

''That was our first kiss. Ain't nothing felt that good in all my life.''

The trailer subsequently offers a peek into lead character Bayou's life, depicting his various personal struggles. Bayou and his lover LeAnne are seemingly separated due to their class differences. The eventful and emotional trailer concludes with LeAnne asking Bayou,

''Do you still want to take me away?''

He replies,

''With all my heart.''

The trailer has a nostalgic, emotional tone that fans of tragic romantic dramas would undoubtedly love. Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an emotional rollercoaster that captures many complex facets of love. Along with the trailer, Netflix shared a brief synopsis for the film, which states:

''A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.''

A quick look at A Jazzman's Blues cast

The movie stars Joshua Boone in the lead role of Bayou. In the trailer, Boone looks phenomenal as a man pursuing a passionate relationship with a woman. In the trailer, Boone effortlessly displays emotions of pain and promises to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from the new Netflix film, Joshua Boone has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Premature, and MacGyver, to name a few.

Actress Solea Pfeiffer, who looks equally impressive in the film's trailer, also appears in a leading role. She is charming as LeAnne, the woman with whom Bayou falls in love. She portrays the pain, helplessness, and angst consuming her character as she sadly accepts her fate. Pfeiffer makes her screen debut with A Jazzman's Blues, and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the film. She has worked extensively in theater over the years.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, like:

Amirah Vann

Ryan Eggold

Austin Scott

Brent Antonello

Brad Benedict

The movie is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who's known to have helmed several noted plays, TV shows, and films over the years, including A Fall From Grace, Acrimony, and Love Thy Neighbor, to name a few.

Don't miss A Jazzman's Blues on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022.

