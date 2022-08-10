What time will A Model Family air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the Korean thriller series

Netflix's new Korean crime thriller, A Model Family, will hit the platform on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series tells the story of a man whose life takes a shocking turn after he steals money he accidentally finds in a car.

The show features several prominent actors in major roles, including Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, and many others. Without further ado, keep reading to find out the release time of A Model Family on Netflix, its plot, and more details.

A Model Family release time on Netflix, plot, trailer, and more details

A Model Family is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT (tentative time). It consists of 10 episodes, all of which will premiere on the same day. The official trailer for the show begins with a brutal scene that focuses on a car accident. The protagonist is then shown stealing money from the backseat of the car.

The central theme of the series is brilliantly established with a line that says,

''War, diseases, accidents...Many people die because of these things, but a lot more people die because of money.''

Overall, the trailer has a frightening tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love. Viewers can look forward to a gripping tale that explores the complex themes of family, greed, morality, and many more. A brief description of the film was shared by Netflix's The Swoon on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''They’re the perfect family on paper. In reality, they’re cash-strapped and on the verge of divorce. The husband comes across money that belongs to a drug ring—could this be their saving grace or their worst nightmare?''

No more details about the story are known at this point. However, it is clear from the exciting trailer that viewers can expect a series full of shocking twists and turns, and numerous fascinating characters struggling to deal with their moral conflicts. Based on the trailer, it seems like the show might feature quite a bit of violence and action.

A quick look at A Model Family cast

The series features a number of highly talented actors. Jung Woo plays the role of Dong-ha, the protagonist of the series. He looks quite impressive in the trailer as he portrays the various facets of his character with remarkable ease. Woo has been a part of quite a few films and shows over the years, including You're the Best, New Trial, and Reply 1994, to name a few.

Actor Park Hee-soon portrays the character of Gwang-cheol in the series. Hee-soon is best known for his performances in The Missing, All About My Romance, Seven Days, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Park Ji-yeon as Joo-hyun

Yoon Jin-seo as Eun-joo

Kim Sung-oh as Choi Kang-jun

Park Doo-shik as Min-gyu

Kim Shin-bi as Oh Jae-chan

The series is directed by Kim Jin-woo from a script penned by Lee Jae-gon.

You can watch A Model Family on Netflix on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das