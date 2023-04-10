The 12th episode of Accused season 1 is expected to air on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET (Tentative time). The gripping courtroom series focuses on the lives of various people accused of committing a crime.

The series is told from the defendant's perspective, focusing on the events that led to their arrest. It stars an ensemble cast with actors like Michael Chiklis, Wendell Pierce, and many others playing important supporting characters. So far, the series has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Accused season 1, episode 12 focuses on a teacher who gets arrested

A brief 30-second promo for the 12th episode focuses on some interesting events set to unfold in the show. Titled Morgan's Story, the new episode will focus on a teacher who gets arrested. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A teacher going through a messy divorce gets arrested under suspicious circumstances.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the story are revealed at this point. Viewers can expect the episode to provide a unique perspective on the case as it focuses on the events that led to the teacher's arrest and her complicated divorce.

The previous episode, Jiro's Story, focused on the titular character and his family. Jiro's brother Sam was abused in his group home after his mother's death, forcing him to make a huge decision.

The total number of episodes to be included in the first season is not yet known, but viewers can expect around 15 episodes. Details about the upcoming episodes are currently being kept under tight wraps. The show has received critical acclaim and garnered significant viewership. The series was renewed for a second season in March this year.

In brief, about Accused plot and cast

The crime anthology series is a fascinating character study of various people accused of committing crimes. It focuses on various trials, with the story being told from the defendant's point of view. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''A crime anthology series where viewers are taken on the journey of the defendant. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.''

The description further states,

''Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, "Accused" holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. Viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another until it's too late to turn back.''

A fascinating aspect of the series is its storytelling style, which can remind fans of several courtroom classics from the past. It has a clear point of view while placing immense focus on character development.

The star cast includes actors like Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Michael Chiklis, and Whitney Cummings, among many others, playing crucial roles. The show is helmed by noted TV writer Howard Gordon.

Catch the new episode on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

