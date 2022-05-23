What time will All American: Homecoming Season 1, Episode 13 (finale) air on The CW? Details explored

The first season of the All American: Homecoming is all set to air its final episode for the season, wrapping up the story of Simone (Geffri Hightower), Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), Thea (Camille Hyde), JR (Sylvester Powell), and Keisha (Nettseasonr) for the season, before they return for a new one this fall.

The final episode will depict the story of the homecoming week. It will feature some great twists along the way as Simone's dilemma with her role on the tennis team and Damon and JR trying to win their final game in the face of considerable adversity.

The upcoming episode of All American: Homecoming is titled Irreplaceable. It will air on May 23, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. Read on for more details about the big finale.

All American: Homecoming Season 1, Episode 13 (finale) promo

The promo for the upcoming finale hints at a colorful day at Bringston University. Of course, this will come with its fair share of troubles for the protagonists as the events of the homecoming day progress.

According to the synopsis, Simone will have a tough time adjusting to her role on the tennis team, while Thea will receive some upsetting news. So far, we have no clue what this troubling news for Thea is, but it may very well be of importance in the present or even in the upcoming second season. The synopsis also reveals the multiple plotlines that the show's finale will follow.

The synopsis for the finale of All American: Homecoming, as shared by Cartermatt, reads:

"As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game.

It further continues:

Keisha (Netta alker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences."Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. ."

Christine Swanson directed the episode with a script from Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara.

Despite ranking in the lower half of the CW lineup, the show has been renewed for a second season that will premiere in the fall of 2022. So the final episode may also leave some loose ends for the next season to pick up.

When will the upcoming episode of All American: Homecoming air?

The upcoming episode of the sports drama TV series will air on the CW channel on May 23, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. You can also find it online on the CW app or website.

Edited by Suchitra