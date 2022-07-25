What time will All Rise Season 3 episode 8 air on OWN? Details explored

All Rise, a legal drama that was formerly canceled by CBS, returned to its new network, OWN, this June with a spectacular and mind-blowing 20-episode long Season 3. The on-going season picked up just where the previous one left off, with Judge Lola Carmichael facing a life-changing risk of losing her seat and position.

OWN's All Rise follows Lola Carmichael, an extremely driven and successful Los Angeles judge, as she navigates a variety of difficulties in both her personal and professional lives.

The series' official summary on OWN is as follows:

"All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system."

It further states:

"Among them is ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be."

With episode 8 of the third installment all prepped to drop this Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8 pm ET, let's explore the possible story arcs that can be expected from the upcoming episode.

OWN's All Rise Season 3 episode 8 promo and other details explored

The promo video for All Rise Season 3's upcoming social episode, scheduled to air on Tuesday, shows the upside down reality as Judge Lola Carmichael dreams of a world in which she has undertaken some very serious and distinctive decisions.

In the parallel universe, a glitzy version of Lola in spiked boots enters the courtroom, but in this version of events, she is not the judge. In fact, it's her old best friend Mark, who has taken on the role of the judge, taking over a case in which Lisa and Sherri play the roles of opposing attorneys.

Additionally, Lola's entire professional life has been upended. It would seem that she is with her former boyfriend Dre in this fantasy sequence, whilst Rachel is shown walking hand in hand with Lola's husband Robin.

The official synopsis of episode 8, titled Lola Through the Looking Glass, states:

"Lola has a dream which reveals what her life might have looked like had she, and those around her, made different life choices."

A quick recap of episode 7

Following William Banks' murder trial, episode 7 saw Emily and Sara manage to flee just in time for the jury to find Banks guilty, notwithstanding his utter lack of emotion. He punches Sara, splitting her lip as she attempts to stop him. He then deliberately incites the victim's partner to assault his wife.

Moreover, a concerned Gloria calls Emily and expresses her worry over her sister's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Mark and Amy witness a hit-and-run and Luke gets assigned a case involving a client, a former fireman, who is charged with starting an illegal fire.

All Rise cast list: A quick character guide

The fan-favorite OWN series continues to explore the concept of "justice" in a complex and shifting social environment. Not to mention, the show has the greatest setting for its own distinctive kind of legal drama, with just a few character adjustments and the majority of the old faces making a comeback for yet another season. The third season is inching closer to its end, with only two more episodes left.

The All Rise cast includes:

Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael

Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan

Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez

J. Alex Brinson as former bailiff Luke Watkins

Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky

Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo

Roger Guenveur Smith as Judges Marshall Thomas

Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner

The most noteworthy cast-related revelation is that Todd Williams will no longer play Lola's husband Robin. Instead, Christian Keyes (The Boys, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) will be taking up the role.

As previously mentioned, episode 8 of the third season of All Rise will air on OWN this Tuesday, July 26, at 8 pm ET/PT.

