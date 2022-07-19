What time will All Rise Season 3 episode 7 air on OWN? Release date, spoilers and more explored

The third season of OWN's popular legal drama, All Rise, will premiere its seventh episode on July 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT. Viewers can expect another thrilling episode as the promo offers a glimpse of the chaotic events set to unfold on Tuesday.

Episode 7, titled Through the Fire, will see Lola’s past playing an important role. The episode will also focus on Luke's big case. Emily will be her teenage client, Gloria Hernandez, with a family matter.

The third season, which premiered on June 7, 2022, has so far aired six episodes, all of which have mostly received positive reviews from critics. Read on to find out the release time of All Rise season 3 episode 7 on OWN, plot, and more details.

All Rise season 3 episode 7: what to expect, and more details

The over-one-minute long promo of the seventh episode of All Rise gives a glimpse of several thrilling events that could possibly change the course of the story. The official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Sara struggles with work, Luke represents a client accused of arson, and Andre makes an unexpected appearance in a case Lola is presiding over; Emily helps Gloria with a family issue.''

All eyes will be on Judge Lola Carmichael once again as she tries her best to ensure justice is served. A lot of the things from her past that she probably doesn't want to face also come to the fore. Meanwhile, it seems like Mark might have to deal with a case that deeply matters to him.

In the previous episode, things took a more complicated turn after one of the key witnesses, Damien Owens, passed away. It'll be interesting to see how the story pans out from here. The ongoing season has a total of twenty episodes, with OWN releasing one episode every week.

A quick look at All Rise plot and cast

The series centers around a highly ambitious and competitive Los Angeles judge named Lola Carmichael as it depicts the numerous struggles and challenges she faces in her professional and personal life. The official synopsis of the series on OWN reads:

''All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.''

The show has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised its ambitions but criticized some aspects of the storyline. The show initially premiered on CBS, but was canceled after two seasons. Oprah Winfrey's OWN picked up the show from the third season.

The series stars several prominent actors in pivotal roles, with Simone Missick at the helm as Judge Lola Carmichael. Apart from Missick, the show also stars:

Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan

Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky

Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez

J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins

Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo

The show is helmed by Greg Spottiswood, who's best known for his work on King and Noise.

Don't miss All Rise season 3 episode 7 on OWN on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

