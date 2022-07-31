What time will All Rise season 3, episode 9 air on OWN? Details explored

The CBS legal drama All Rise returned for a 20-episode third season this June despite being canceled previously. The season picked up where season 2 left off, with Judge Lola Carmichael's seat being contested.

The legal drama explores the nuances of the justice system in the sensitive social climate we stand in today through a courtroom drama, at the center of which is Lola.

Recap of episode 8

All Rise season 3 has focussed on the lives of the Los Angeles courthouse judges, lawyers, public defenders, and prosecutors, with Lola, who has been appointed judge, at the center of it all.

Episode 8 sees Lola getting invited to be a part of a panel at a Stanford conference. Although initially excited at the prospect, when she comes to know that her ex's firm is sponsoring the event, hesitation creeps in. She acts out at Mark, who makes a comment about this and reminds Lola of Robin.

The rest of the episode follows in a dream sequence. Lola imagines life as it would have been had she ended up with Andre. She imagines her luxurious life as a trophy wife in a huge mansion.

Following this, she also sees herself running into Robin, who is married to Rachel, Lola's rival. Rachel crashes the event Lola is delivering a campaign speech for, intensifying the rivalry between the two.

Lola eventually wakes up to find Robin by her side.

What is the plot for episode 9 of All Rise season 3?

It is clear that Lola has unresolved feelings for Andre. Will she act on them before the season ends? It also remains to be seen whether Lola will attend the conference or pass on the big opportunity.

The official synopsis of episode 9 reveals a few more details:

"Luke and Teddy are on opposite sides of a s*xual assault case Lola is presiding over when things take a surprising turn. Mark goes up against the federal government on the smash and grab case and discovers new information about Amy and her ex-husband."

All Rise sees Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, Christian Keyes as Robin, J. Alex Brinson as former bailiff Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's assistant Sherri Kansky, and Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo.

When will the episode air? How to watch it?

There are a total of twenty episodes in season 3. Right now, we are on the ninth episode. This means the first half of the season is almost over, and things can be expected to pace up from here.

The network releases one new episode every week. Going by the given schedule, episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can catch All Rise exclusively on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on the above-mentioned date and time.

Catch the ninth episode of All Rise season 3 on OWN.

