What time will America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 14 air? Qualifiers results, performances and more about the NBC show

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) will be back with its second qualifiers results tomorrow. The one-hour episode is all set to air on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Out of the eleven acts that were performed on Tuesday, only two will advance to the finals to try and win the million dollars and their own performance in Las Vegas.

The qualifier episode on August 16, 2022 saw some incredible talent from the contestants. They showcased an extensive skillset in various art forms including magic, acrobatics, singing, dancing and even comedy.

The participants managed to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara as well as the live audience and viewers back home.

What were the acts performed on the second qualifiers round of AGT?

AGT contestants Avery Dixon and Drake Milligan were the first Top 2 acts from the first qualifiers week who advanced to the final round of the competition.

The second week of the qualifiers round saw the next set of eleven acts put their best foot forward on the AGT stage. The contestants were skeptical of their performances, considering there were only two of them who would go forward, which meant that there was a stiff competition they had to conquer.

Check out which acts performed on Tuesday's episode of the competition.

Aiko Tanaka - Stand-up comedy Duo Rings - Acrobats Freckled Zelda - Musician Fusion Japan - Dance group Madison Baez - Singer Mr. Pants - Comedian The Brown Brothers - Impressionist/Singer/Pianist/Musician The Pack Drumline - Drumline group Wyn Starks - Singer Yu Hojin - Magician Chapel Hart - Music Group

Out of the above eleven acts, only the Top 2 acts can advance to the final round along with the winners of the four other qualifiers. Two rounds of the same have already taken place and the next three weeks will determine the Top 10 acts and along with a wildcard contestant for the final leg of the competition.

How did the chosen acts perform on AGT Season 17 Episode 13?

The Pack Drumline was the first to enter the stage and delivered an impressive performance using a variety of drums and a few dance moves. AGT judges complimented the energy they brought on stage.

Next to mark their appearance were The Brown Brothers who managed to impersonate and sing in the voices of several cartoon characters. These included Mickey Mouse and Goofy, as well as popular celebrities including Blake Shelton and Simon Cowell. They were complimented for their originality.

Fusion Japan wowed the audience with their synchronized dance moves and costumes. Meanwhile Freckled Zelda did her justice to being this year's AGT fairy and impressed everyone with her mesmerizing singing skills.

The couple from Duo Rings shared their love for each other and for acrobats and delivered a stunning performance that left the audience speechless.

Wyn Starks paid tribute to his brother by singing a beautiful ballad and received thunderous applause from the audience. Although Aiko Tanaka's comic set wasn't as strong as people expected, she still managed to deliver some impressive lines with strong timing.

AGT Golden Buzzer winners Madison Baez and Chapel Hart delivered powerful performances that highlighted their singing and vocal range. They received a lot of love from the audience as well as the judges.

Magician Yu Hojin received a standing ovation from all the judges as he impressed everyone with his smooth sleight of hand.

The show will get its next two finalists on Wednesday night's episode, but it will be difficult to pick the contestants considering some of the great acts that were displayed.

Viewers will have to keep an eye out to find out who takes the title this season. The winner will get a million dollars along with a performing position at “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Voting stays open until 7 am ET on Wednesday. Don't forget to vote and tune in to see the results on August 17, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Edited by Madhur Dave