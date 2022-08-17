Who is comedian Aiko Tanaka? Fans left unimpressed with AGT contestant's performance in Episode 13

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the second round of qualifiers in an episode that aired on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour time frame saw some incredible contestants performing various art forms, including magic, acrobats, singing, dancing, comedy, and so much more. Out of the 11 acts, only two will advance.

In tonight's episode, Aiko Tanaka took to the stage and performed stand-up comedy. While she received applause from the judges, she failed to impress viewers back home. One tweeted:

AndyJohnston @AndyJohnston15 A good comic would be great. She is not a good comic. #agt A good comic would be great. She is not a good comic. #agt

America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 saw a diverse showcase of wit, glamor, and grace, with some inspiring back stories from the participants. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara were back on the judging panel and provided constructive feedback to all contestants.

Who is AGT contestant Aiko Tanaka?

Aiko is a stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality born in Tokyo and raised by a single mother. The AGT contestant began with a career in the movies and made her cinema debut in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She also participated in Justin Lin's mockumentary about Bruce Lee's final film, Finishing The Game.

She has also made many other television appearances, including The Jim Jeffries Show, The Howard Stern Show, and Comedy Central Stand-Up Asia! Live. The contestant had also performed stand-up in various venues, including naval bases and prisons.

Aiko is three-quarters Japanese and one-fourth Korean. The AGT contestant has also made several appearances on the half-hour comedy series Laughs and in several music videos for multiple artists. She began her career in elementary school as a catalog and commercial ad model, following which she moved to America to pursue a career in performing.

Since then, Aiko has danced professionally on the television show Soul Train. The comedian also landed appearances on MTV's The Grind, Malcolm & Eddie, The Man Show, My Wife and Kids, and Howard Stern.

Fans react to AGT contestant Aiko Tanaka's performance

In her audition round, the comedian performed jokes about getting citizenship, road rage, and the essence of being a true American. She managed to impress the judges and the live audience and even received a standing ovation.

For tonight's episode, she performed a special called I Do My Own Stunts. She joked about her Japanese accent, her difficulties with English, social awkwardness, and self-help books. Although the judges loved her act, with Howie Mandel giving a standing ovation, fans weren't impressed.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Aiko's performance.

OldTallGuy @OldTallGuy15 Aiko Tanaka, sorry if you have to stand there waiting for the audience to get it and react then it wasn't very funny. #AGT Aiko Tanaka, sorry if you have to stand there waiting for the audience to get it and react then it wasn't very funny. #AGT

gamer boy @garlicwater69 #agt I’m getting secondhand embarrassment I feel so bad I’m getting secondhand embarrassment I feel so bad 😭 #agt

#AmericasGotTalent This act is painful.I'd rather watch Heidi's earrings than more of #AikoTanaka This act is painful.I'd rather watch Heidi's earrings than more of #AikoTanaka#AGT#AmericasGotTalent

Kaitlyn @kaitlynv21 Sorry but she is not funny at all #AGT Sorry but she is not funny at all #AGT

TVwithMT @TVwithMT She waits too long for audience reaction. Was better first time around. She needs to polish her act more. #AGT She waits too long for audience reaction. Was better first time around. She needs to polish her act more. #AGT

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 I think she's trying to rely on the audience laughing to continue, but when she doesn't get it she doesn't know if she should continue. #AGT I think she's trying to rely on the audience laughing to continue, but when she doesn't get it she doesn't know if she should continue. #AGT

54 acts were chosen for the qualifier round to perform live at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The qualifiers are set to last for three more weeks, out of which only ten contestants and a wildcard will enter the final round. Tomorrow's episode will decide which Top 2 acts will advance to the finals tonight.

Voting will be open until 7.00 am ET tomorrow. Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of AGT on NBC.

