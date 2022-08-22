What time will American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 6 air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details explored

The second season of American Horror Stories is currently streaming on Hulu. The sixth episode of the second anthology series in the American Horror Story franchise will be out on Thursday, August 25, at 12 midnight PT/3 am ET.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the anthology follows individual horror stories that deal with different themes, including a doll house, an asylum, and the legend of Bloody Mary, among others.

The cast of the second season comprises both former members of the franchise, as well as new additions.

Plot and other details about episode 6 of season 2 of American Horror Stories

The sixth episode of the second season is titled Facelift and is written by Manny Coto.

While neither FX nor Hulu has disclosed any details about the upcoming episode, the title suggests that it could very well have a medical/surgical connection with a psychopath medical practitioner involved.

More about season 2 of American Horror Stories

While the first spin-off, American Horror Stories season 1, was released in 2021, the second season that goes by the same name began streaming in July 2022.

The eight-episode series is the second spin-off in the franchise of American Horror Story. The original series spanned over 10 seasons, beginning with Murder House in 2011.

A new season has been released every year since then. The popularity of the series paved the way for two spin-off series.

The first episode is titled Dollhouse and is directed by Loni Peristere. It was made available on July 21, and followed the story of a crazy doll-maker who kidnaps young women to find a replacement for his son's mother, whom he had also killed. Dollhouse features actors Denise O'Hare, Kristine Froseth, and Simone Recasner, among others.

Joel Swetow in the episode 'Aura' in 'American Horror Stories' (Image via IMDb)

Aura, the second episode, featured Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Joel Swetow, Lily Rohren, Vince Yap, and Nancy Linehan Charles in prominent roles. It follows the story of a wife who buys a smart doorbell device, through which she is able to communicate with spirits that have been wronged by her husband. It premiered on July 28.

Quvenzhane Wallis in the episode 'Bloody Mary' in season 2 of 'American Horror Stories' (Image via IMDb)

Yangzom Brauen's Drive is about a serial killer and how they find their victims. It also plays on society's perception of a serial killer, and premiered on August 4.

The fourth episode, Milkmaids, is based in a village in eighteenth-century England that has contracted smallpox, and premiered on August 11. Violence and murder grip the village as the pastor goes around proclaiming that consuming the hearts of recently deceased victims will cure the afflicted. It features actors Cody Fern, Julia Schlaepfer, Seth Gabel, Addison Timlin, and Ian Sharkey in prominent roles.

The fifth and latest episode is Bloody Mary and it premiered on August 18.

The seventh and eighth episodes are titled Necro and Lake, respectively, and will be out in September.

While the first season of American Horror Stories has successfully converged on the plotlines of all seven episodes, it remains to be seen if the second season will resort to the same format.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava