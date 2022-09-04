What time will American Horror Stories season 2 episode 8 (finale) air on Hulu? Here's what to expect when the show returns

Hulu's American Horror Stories is ready to conclude its second season on September 8, 2022. The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk planned to overturn the negative reviews of the first installment with a greater investment in more engaging stories. However, this season too garnered mixed reactions. The final episode, titled Lake, may be able to help the series end on a high note.

The network has refrained from revealing much about the upcoming episode of the horror anthology show. Anthology shows (like Black Mirror) often tend to air the best episodes in the first and last slots. The first episode of the second season, titled Dollhouse, was one of the more intriguing episodes of this rather inconsistent season. The final episode, Lake, may be an even better one. There is a chance that the final episode may connect the narrative of the previous seven episodes.

Sadly, there is no official synopsis or teaser available for the upcoming episode of the show. American Horror Stories season 2, episode 8 will premiere on September 8, 2022, at 3 am EST / 12 midnight PT. Read on for more details.

American Horror Stories season 2, episode 8: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Given that the network has not revealed anything about the upcoming episode and that the entire show is an anthology, it is tough to predict what the next episode holds. The story and cast of each episode have been different, dealing with various genres of horror and time frames, none in sync with the other episodes.

In anthologies, shows often try to link all the episodes through some common ground, be it shared mythology or character arc. If the show plans to do the same, the final episode may feature a hook that will connect it to the previous episode. This is highly unlikely given the format of American Horror Stories. If the series does not plan to connect the seven previous episodes to the final one, it would not make much sense for the show to have a huge finale with many twists.

What is certain, though, is that the show has most likely saved up one of the strongest episodes of the season for the finale.

AmericanHorrorStory @AHSFX #AHStories Death can make you feel alive. “Necro” is now streaming only on @hulu Death can make you feel alive. “Necro” is now streaming only on @hulu #AHStories https://t.co/uyNHc20HcM

It would make more sense to have a simple, scary horror tale that would live in the memory of the viewers, in place of a more complicated narrative that would make little sense.

The inconsistency in narration and depiction has been a problem for American Horror Story, which has aired 10 seasons so far. This time around, American Horror Stories had a few episodes that were able to hit the mark, while many failed to do the same.

The official synopsis for American Horror Stories may be able to give a better insight into what the creators are trying to depict. It reads:

"American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story. The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself."

The upcoming episode of the anthology show will premiere on September 8, 2022, at 3 am ET on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava